World chess champion to give up title because he’s just ‘not motivated’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world chess champion, has announced he will not defend his title next year because he is just “not motivated to play another match” at the World Chess Championships. “I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain,” Carlsen said Wednesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Norwegian wunderkind made the announcement — a monumental one for the industry he has dominated for a decade — on International Chess Day on his new podcast, the Magnus Effect.

Carlsen has held the title since 2013, when, at 22, he wrestled it from Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. Carlsen has won every World Chess Championship since then, but had already expressed frustration with the format of the competition.

Carlsen, now 31, said on Wednesday that winning the championship for the fourth and fifth time “meant nothing” to him. “I was satisfied with the job I had done. I was happy I had not lost the match. But that was it,” he explained.

Advertisement

While fans and chess officials have lamented Carlsen’s decision, it is not unprecedented. Carlsen joins several other chess champions who quit the competition at the top of their game, including Garry Kasparov.

Arkady Dvorkovich, president of the International Chess Federation FIDE, said that staying motivated can be difficult for those at the very top.

“Many other great champions, in other sports, have experienced something similar: with the passing of the years, it is more difficult to find the motivation to train and compete at the highest level, while the reward for the victory never feels as intense as the first day,” he said in a statement.

Psychologists have argued it can be difficult for people to stay motivated after a major achievement if they do not have an ongoing sense of growth, or if they experience burnout.

Advertisement

Chess officials said they offered to tweak the championship format in discussions with Carlsen in Madrid last month. But the player couldn’t be swayed — leaving two other chess grandmasters, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Ding Liren of China, to battle for the title in 2023.

Carlsen may also have been affected by a lack of enthusiasm for his opponents. He had previously said he was not interested in the next world championship match unless his opponent was Alireza Firouzja, the current world No. 3, because the 19-year-old’s fast rise impressed him. However, Firouzja was knocked out by Nepomniachtchi, who Carlsen previously defeated, at the Candidates Tournament in Madrid in June.

Every dominant Champion quit at some stage: Morphy, Lasker (he resigned the title in 1920 and insisted on playing 1921 Match as a challenger), Fischer, Kasparov. No FIDE, weak FIDE, strong FIDE. Does not matter. As sad as it is, Carlsen is in line with his great predecessors. — Emilchess (@EmilSutovsky) July 21, 2022

FIDE said in a statement that Carlsen had not officially withdrawn yet, since preparations for the championship match — including deadlines and Carlsen’s contract — had not been finalized. Still, the world chess body said it knew that the player’s decision was final.

Advertisement

Dvorkovich said Carlsen’s departure would leave a “big void” and be “a disappointment for the fans, and bad news for the spectacle,” although he emphasized that the sport remained “stronger than ever” and that the World Champion Match would go on.

Fans however may be glad to know that Carlsen is not retiring from the sport “any time soon” — in fact, he said Wednesday he was headed to Croatia to compete in the Grand Chess Tour and that he enjoyed playing chess tournaments “a lot more” than championships.

He also left open the possibility that he might one day return to World Chess Championships — although he did not sound particularly enthusiastic. “I don’t rule out a return in the future, but I wouldn’t particularly count on it,” he said on the podcast.

GiftOutline Gift Article