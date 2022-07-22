Bo Jackson reveals he helped pay for funerals of Uvalde shooting victims

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson revealed himself this week as having anonymously donated $170,000 to help cover funeral costs for the 21 people killed in May’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The 59-year-old Jackson told the Associated Press, “I was just trying (with the donation) to put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud.”

The classroom shooting, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Three days after it occurred, Jackson and a friend flew to Uvalde and personally made the previously-anonymous donation during a short meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

“It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids,” Jackson lamented. “It’s just not right.”

Jackson told the AP of a personal connection with Uvalde, a town he’s passed through and stopped in multiple times and called a place that “sticks in your mind.”

Jackson said he does not want to “turn this into anything (but) what it is.” But the Heisman Trophy winner also noted the increased frequency of school shootings in the United States.

“The last thing you want to hear is there’s an active shooter in your child’s school,” Jackson said. “It’s happening everywhere now.”

On the day of the shooting, Jackson posted a tweet mourning the victims of the deadly attack that concluded with, “This cannot continue.”

“America … let’s please stop all the nonsense. Please pray for all victims. If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue,” he wrote.

America...let’s please stop all the nonsense. Please pray for all victims. If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) May 25, 2022

Later that day, before Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr used a pregame news conference to criticize congressional leaders for inaction on gun control, urging the Senate to pass H.R. 8, a bill that would require background checks before all gun sales. Notably, Kerr’s father, Malcolm H. Kerr, was serving as the president of the American University of Beirut, Lebanon when he was murdered outside his office in 1984.

On May 25, Jackson retweeted a video of the news conference, writing, “I stand with Steve Kerr.”

I stand with Steve Kerr. https://t.co/xt8RNqsXGH — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) May 26, 2022

Jackson’s donation marks the latest example of his charitable efforts. He runs the annual “Bo Bikes Bama” event, a bike ride raising money for the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund in Alabama. And his Give Me A Chance Foundation hosts youth sports camps and leagues across the country.

“In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims’ families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved,” Abbott said.

