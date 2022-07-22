Who’s No. 1? We pick the top high school programs across all sports.

To celebrate the D.C. area’s first full year of competition since 2018-19, The Washington Post gathered data from every sport to determine the most successful athletic programs. Assessing championship wins and appearances, All-Met teams, rankings, records, strength of competition and more, The Post tracked the top all-around athletic program from the area in five categories:

The 2021-22 high school sports season meant more to student-athletes and coaches than usual. After the previous two campaigns were canceled or shortened because of the pandemic, this past school year allowed many teenagers to fully explore their passions, return to normalcy and, in some cases, compete for championships.

The Jackson-Reed Tigers, previously known as Wilson, have long been the public program to beat in the nation’s capital. This past school year was no different; the Tenleytown school earned double-digit conference titles in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association. Among the highlights were the softball team’s 100th straight conference win in the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game, the boys’ basketball program producing All-Met Player of the Year and Virginia Tech signee Darren Buchanan Jr. and the boys’ rowing team traveling to the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in England after scoring victories at the Stotesbury Cup and Scholastic Rowing Association of America nationals.