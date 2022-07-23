At French Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc aims to keep title hopes alive

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A pair of promising finishes have resuscitated Ferrari’s title hopes entering Sunday’s French Grand Prix, which occurs midway through the 2022 Formula One season. But if those victories represent promise, they also serve as a reminder that nothing has come easy for the Italian outfit this season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight During a year when Ferrari has capitalized on regulation changes and sported two of the fastest cars on the grid, the team also has struggled to outpace untimely misfortune. Such was the case during its most recent outing in Austria on July 10, when Charles Leclerc won his first race since April, but only after teammate Carlos Sainz narrowly escaped his car after it caught fire and began to slide down a slope following an engine failure during lap 57 — the team’s fourth mechanical failure in 11 races this season.

Formula One can be a capricious sport, but that’s been especially true for Ferrari, whose brushes with misfortune this season have at times felt like a certainty; a feeling that might help explain why Leclerc, speaking over the team radio, said he was “really scared” in the closing moments of the race in Austria.

Two weeks later, Sainz and Leclerc will try to cross the finish line in first and second, as they did during Friday’s practice in Le Castellet, near Marseille in southern France, where Sunday’s race will take place.

Leclerc enters the race in second behind defending champion Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship standings. Ferrari is second in the race for the constructors’ crown, trailing Verstappen’s Red Bull by 56 points with 11 races to go (359-303). Mercedes, winner of the past eight constructors’ titles, is third (237 points).

Coincidentally, it was Verstappen who was chasing a dominant Leclerc after car trouble forced the Dutch driver into his second retirement during the third race of the season in Australia. Leclerc coasted from pole position to the top of the podium in that race, establishing a 46-point lead over Verstappen as fans of the prancing horse celebrated the team’s competitive renaissance.

But Verstappen won the next three — with a little help — ending with the Spanish Grand Prix in May, which marked the beginning of Leclerc’s mechanical misfortunes.

After a string of Ferrari power problems and strategic missteps, Sainz won his first race of the season earlier this month in England. Leclerc then rebounded in Austria, though his early-season lead has morphed into a 38-point deficit behind Verstappen (208-170).

“I definitely needed that one,” Leclerc said after his recent victory. “I mean, the last five races have been incredibly difficult for myself but also for the team obviously, and to finally show that we’ve got the pace in the car and that we can do it is incredible, so we need to push until the end.”

In a year in which podium finishes have at times felt out of reach for the sport’s most dominant driver, Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc and Verstappen have been the class of the 2022 grid — mechanical failures aside.

While the French Grand Prix offers another opportunity for Leclerc to close the gap, it will be the 300th Formula One race for Hamilton, who missed out on a record eighth drivers’ title after the controversial ending to last year’s season finale.

Just five other drivers have competed in 300 Formula One races — Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Michael Schumacher, Rubens Barrichello and Kimi Raikkonen, who owns the record for most races (349). But none of those drivers won a Grand Prix after reaching the 300-race milestone. Hamilton, who sits in sixth place (109 points), has not won a race this season, though he’s finished as high as third place on four occasions.

“It doesn’t faze me because I am working towards getting that win,” Hamilton told reporters. “I do believe we will at some stage be able to compete with these guys. Whether it is this weekend or in five races’ time.”

Entering the French Grand Prix, Leclerc earned pole position on Saturday ahead of Verstappen. Sainz impressed during practice sessions this week, but will begin in the back row because of an engine penalty incurred after the team replaced car parts damaged by the fire in Austria.

