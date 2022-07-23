Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By the time Ted Lerner and his family’s purchase of the Washington Nationals had more than tripled in value, I was all-in. A season ticket holder — and happily so. It was 2017. I had moved back to my ancestral home of Washington 10 years earlier. I had witnessed the Nationals blossom into a playoff team. They were coming off a painful National League Division Series loss to the Chicago Cubs. Affable baseball lifer Dusty Baker was their skipper. Brash 20-something Bryce Harper, whom the Nationals had drafted No. 1, was must-watch with every at-bat. The left side of the infield was slick with the always cool Anthony Rendon at third and quick-as-a-wink Trea Turner at short. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez were dealing from the rubber, and Sean Doolittle was a cult figure coming in from the bullpen.

It seemed the city’s half-billion dollars, or closer to $1 billion when you factor in interest, to fund a new stadium for the billionaire Lerners was money not so unbearably misspent — especially when the team won the World Series in 2019.

But before they won that championship, the Lerners refused to re-sign Baker despite his leading the team to consecutive 90-plus-win seasons. Then they watched Harper walk away to Philadelphia. Why? Because they wouldn’t pay him without deferring much of his salary.

And after the Nationals won it all, the Lerners let Rendon, the World Series hero, leave for the Los Angeles Angels. Why? Because, again, they wouldn’t pay him upfront, discovering once more that players know a dollar today is worth more than one tomorrow.

Then last July, as their season cratered under the weight of injuries, coronavirus setbacks and poor play, the Nationals dealt Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. I wasn’t mad about that. Scherzer was 37. He had done his thing here spectacularly for seven seasons, longer than his stint in Detroit.

But when Turner’s name popped up as part of the Scherzer deal, I was staggered. Turner was a first-time all-star. He was just 28. He had become as electrifying of a player as there was in the game because of his speed on the base paths and his bat that got him there often. Yet it appeared he was tossed into the trade for, oh, the hell of it. Word was the Lerners didn’t want to pay Turner what appeared to be his going rate: upward of what shortstop Francisco Lindor got from the New York Mets, $341 million over 10 years. Turns out, that would have been a near bargain. Turner is outhitting Lindor, outslugging him, stealing more bases and scoring more runs.

Against that dismal backdrop, I got the bill from the Lerners for my 2022 ticket package last offseason — and it was up 21 percent. With no Turner. No Scherzer. No Rendon. No Harper. No Baker. That added up, not surprisingly, to more losses than wins — so many losses that the Nationals threatened to have the fastest fall after winning a World Series in baseball history.

And now it is believed the Lerners will trade Juan Soto, just 23 — whom, like Harper and Rendon, is a homegrown player who developed into a star — after he turned down a third long-term contract offer, the latest worth $440 million over 15 years.

In April, the Lerners announced they are shopping the franchise, our franchise, which is now valued at $2 billion, maybe more — at least four times more than the $450 million they spent for it.

If you’re selling the team that made you a billion and a half, sell it as-is. Soto should convey. Let the next billionaire owner decide whether to keep as exciting of a player as there is in the game or start anew without him in what almost certainly would become a ghost town of a home stadium.

The Soto saga isn’t about a contract for him as much as it is about a contract with us, the fan base. We enriched the Lerners through taxes to build the stadium and this season by shelling out $279.30 on average for a family of four to watch the worst team in the game.

But I’m not certain the Lerners are in touch with us. If they were, they wouldn’t have allowed Scott Boras, agent to the stars, to push a story about the team refusing to get Soto a charter flight to Los Angeles, where he won the Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion. No, the Nationals didn’t have to. But if the Lerners cared about optics, they would’ve used the equivalent of one night of my Nationals Park section’s spending to ensure no hard feelings with the cornerstone and face of the team. Instead, they chose to further alienate everyone.

I don’t want to hear about any merits in dealing Soto, because there aren’t any. Swapping an apparent Hall of Fame commodity who plays the game with the panache of Ken Griffey Jr. for a bunch of prospects guarantees absolutely nothing.

I want to recognize the virtue of keeping Soto.

The Lerners owe not only Soto, for what he has accomplished and what his accomplishments promise for the future; the Lerners owe the fans, for the stewardship we’ve endured the past few seasons.

If they don’t pay us, then I’m not all-in anymore. Not as a season ticket holder. And angrily so.

