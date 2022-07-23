Diamondbacks keep Juan Soto at bay and take care of the Nationals again

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — Madison Bumgarner had a clear plan against Juan Soto on Saturday night: Pound fastballs at or above the top of the zone, test Soto’s sixth-sense plate discipline, see what happens. And it worked. Soto entered the game with a chase rate of 21.2 percent, the third-lowest in the majors behind only Alex Bregman and Max Muncy. Bumgarner was okay with that. With the bases empty in the first, he watched Soto launch a missile on an up-and-in heater, just wide of the right field foul pole, before flying out to deep center. In the second, Soto chased and whiffed on four fastballs that were high or outside. Then in the fifth, Soto took a called strike — a pitch flirting with the heart of the zone — then fouled off a high fastball, then struck out on one above his head.

The Washington Nationals didn’t lose, 7-2, to the Arizona Diamondbacks because of those at-bats. The rest of the lineup didn’t hit, either. While keeping the Nationals (31-65) in it, Aníbal Sánchez yielded three runs in five innings. Behind him, Andrés Machado entered and was tagged for four runs in the sixth. Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz finished a combined 0 for 7. Victor Robles’s third homer, a solo shot off Bumgarner in the eighth, only trimmed the deficit to five runs.

But those lefty-lefty matchups with Bumgarner were another odd blip of Soto’s season. The 23-year-old saw 10 pitches in three plate appearances. Every one of them was a four-seam fastball in the low 90s. Of Bumgarner’s seven strikes against him, not counting the ball in play in the first, just two were in the zone.

Typically, if a pitcher wants to bait Soto with balls that are high, low, inside or outside, the result is a walk or late-count contact, once the guy on the mound gives in. This game brought the opposite, inverting Soto’s well-documented approach. Bumgarner lasted eight innings, holding the Nationals to two runs, walking none and striking out eight. During his second meeting with Soto, a fan chanted “440! 440!” in the lower bowl, nodding to the record contract offer Soto recently turned down.

Those numbers will trail him wherever Washington travels — or wherever Soto goes with his next club, should he be traded ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. With an 0 for 4 performance Saturday, Soto snapped a career-best 27-game on-base streak. The Nationals, meanwhile, have dropped 17 of their past 19 contests. They have been outscored by the Diamondbacks, another last-place team, 17-3 in the series.

Why did Keibert Ruiz and Luis García both sit Saturday? Manager Dave Martinez wanted to stack his order with righties against the 32-year-old Bumgarner. So with Ruiz, a switch-hitter, that meant swapping in the right-handed Tres Barrera ahead of Ruiz playing in Sunday’s finale. With García, a left-handed hitter, Martinez replaced him with switch-hitting utility man Ehire Adrianza. The decisions did not jolt the offense.

Why did the Nationals option Josh Rogers to the minors? “Before he left, he was working on different pitches,” Martinez said of the move that corresponded with Rogers, a left-handed pitcher, being reinstated off the injured list Friday. “I know we want to develop a change-up, he’s working on a different breaking ball. But more than anything, it’s to keep him stretched out. … The more starters we can have down in the minor leagues, the better we’re going to be here in the long run.”

Had Sánchez and Bumgarner ever faced each other? Once on July 29, 2010, when Sánchez, then 26, threw a complete-game shutout for the Florida Marlins. Bumgarner, 20 and pitching for the San Francisco Giants, went five innings in a 5-0 loss. They have now combined for 696 career appearances.

