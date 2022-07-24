Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship by one shot

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not even a four-putt early in Sunday’s final round could derail Brooke Henderson from winning the Evian Championship. The Canadian overcame that potentially crippling double-bogey at No. 6 by making birdie on three of her final five holes at Evian golf club in France, including a decisive eight-footer at the 18th, for an even-par 71 to outlast American Sophia Schubert by one stroke in the penultimate major of the year.

Henderson, 24, finished 17-under 264 to secure the second major championship of her career and the traditional dousing of champagne and Evian. She also pocketed an Evian-record $1 million winner’s check, continuing a trend this year of record prize money at women’s golf majors.

Five players were tied for third. Most notable in that group two shots back included world No. 4 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, ranked eighth. Ko fired a final-round 66 and Kim a 67.

“To get that many birdies on the last five holes or so was really big,” Henderson said. “Obviously to make that putt on 18 was just a huge relief so I didn’t have to play that hole again [in a playoff]. Just super excited to have this trophy and to be a second-time major champion.”

Henderson won her first major in 2016 at the Women’s PGA Championship at Sahallee Country Club. At that tournament outside of Seattle, Henderson shot 6-under 66 in the final round to force a playoff with Ko, winning with a birdie at the first hole and becoming the second-youngest major champion at 18.

Henderson began the final round at the Evian holding a two-shot lead over So Yeon Ryu but lost it at the first hole with bogey. Ryu made birdie at No. 1 in what became a frenzied Sunday during which seven players at one point shared the lead on the back nine, and 10 were within a stroke of first.

The chaos included 13 leader changes and a spectator picking up a ball that American Nelly Korda had driven into the rough. A rules official told the patron to replace the ball back on the ground, and Korda, ranked No. 3 in the world, hit from there on the way to finishing in a tie for eighth at 13 under.

Henderson fell out of the lead briefly when Schubert (68) birdied No. 12 to reach 15 under. But Henderson rallied with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 to move back into a tie for first with Schubert, an LPGA Tour rookie who was playing one group ahead.

“You know, I just want to cry,” said Schubert, who earned $586,262 in her second appearance at The Evian Championship. “I want to cry tears of happiness. I’m proud of myself, proud of everyone that’s helped me get to this point. It came up just short, but I know that I’ll be back, so I’m really happy.”

The 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion’s putt for birdie at 18 stalled an inch from the cup moments after Henderson hooked her tee shot, with the ball caroming off trees and into the rough. Henderson laid up before landing her 107-yard third shot on the green well within birdie range.

Henderson’s putting was brilliant over much of the tournament, helping her become the first player in LPGA Tour history to post 64 or lower in each of the first two rounds of a major. The 10th-ranked player in the world modified her putting grip to left-hand low earlier this summer, and her command of the greens soon followed.

She won for the second time this season and for the 12th time in her LPGA Tour career.

“The left-hand low move was huge,” Henderson said. “Also we worked a lot, my coach and my sister [caddie Brittany Henderson], have worked a lot on green reading, being more confident over it, trying to clear the mind a little bit. Those steps have really made a huge difference.”

