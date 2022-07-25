‘Future Dodger?’ In his return to L.A., fans clear in desire for Juan Soto.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto slowly peeked over his shoulder Monday, perhaps unsure of how many people he’d find in the small visitors’ clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. When he saw a pack closing in — mostly unfamiliar reporters who cover the Dodgers — Soto grinned and told Josh Bell they were looking for him. Then he stood, put his red had on backward and nodded to the group, letting them know he was ready for questions.

Then he showed just how ready he was.

Just as during the all-star break here, the assembled media sought to get Soto to say something, anything, about potentially being traded to the Dodgers. But the 23-year-old had other plans before Monday’s series opener.

Did coming to Chavez Ravine make him think about playing for the first-place Dodgers? “Not at all. I think about my Home Run Derby championship, my award, I’m happy to have it here.”

Advertisement

Was he surprised fans chanted “Future Dodger” to him during the All-Star Game last week? “Obviously, I was really surprised. But I was more surprised to play center field that day.”

Have big moments in the past — his huge homer off Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 of the National League Division Series in 2019, his recent Home Run Derby win — made this feel like a second home? “Not at all. I enjoy the moments not only here. I enjoy it every time at every stadium I go.”

Does he like the West Coast? “It’s really far from home.”

Did Trea Turner attempt to recruit him during the all-star festivities? “I tried to recruit him!”

To Washington? “Yeah, why not? He’s happy where he’s at but I really tried to do my best to get him back.”

For real though, would Soto be excited to join the Dodgers? “I never think about it because I never see myself in any of that. I’ve always been loyal to the Nationals, I’ve always been there for them. Everywhere I’m going, they try to pull me out of my team.”

Advertisement

Indeed they do. That’s what happens when one of the sport’s best players apparently is on the trading block. Seeing that the Arizona Diamondbacks are not expected to pursue Soto, he did not receive this attention in Phoenix over the weekend. But in Los Angeles, where the local club dealt for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last summer, Soto was the undisputed center of attention.

There was a big cheer — from the home crowd — when Soto was announced during pregame introductions. At the start of his first at-bat against Tony Gonsolin, those fans yelled “Future Dodger!” some more. The deadline is 6 p.m. on Aug. 2. By then, Soto will know if he’s heading elsewhere or sticking with the team he signed with at 16 out of the Dominican Republic. And in the thick of so much uncertainty, of the constant questions about his immediate future, he seems excited for that day.

“It’s been a tough week,” Soto said. “And to get to see if I’m going to stay there or if I’m going, it’s going to really flush my mind.”

GiftOutline Gift Article