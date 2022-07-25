Lane Thomas’s road to the majors started with his dad on the racing circuit

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first time Lane Thomas signed an autograph was more than two decades ago, before he got drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, before he roamed the outfield for the Washington Nationals. He was 3 years old, with a mop of dirty blond hair. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The year was 1998, and Thomas’s father, Mike, had just won a National Hot Rod Association race in Chicago. When Mike was asked to sign autographs, Lane started doling his out as well.

“Now that I’m old enough, I’m like, ‘Well, I was just handing them out.’ They probably didn’t even want it,” Thomas, now 26, said. “They probably thought it was cute or something, but they didn’t even ask me.”

This year, the demand for that autograph has increased as Thomas’s profile has risen in his first full season with Washington. His hitting in June was a bright spot for the struggling Nationals. Thomas has rotated in and out of the lineup all season and spent a stretch in the leadoff spot. Thomas’s bat has cooled of late, but the outfielder has been working to regain the stride he hit earlier in the summer. With three more years of team control after this season, he is expected to be a part of the club’s immediate future, whether as an everyday player or a reserve outfielder.

Of course, there are ups and downs. But navigating those ups and downs — Thomas learned about that from his father, too. Thomas attributes much of how he views competition, both winning and losing, to watching his father on the professional racing circuit. He saw his dad work through slumps and emerge with thrilling wins, watched him make minor, split-second adjustments that could have major payoffs. It translates, he said, to baseball, where he takes diligent notes that help inform adjustments. He wants to be aggressive while still judicial in the batter’s box.

As much as he loved traveling to watch his dad race, baseball caught Thomas’s eye from a young age. He and his father would play catch on the road at any opportunity, memories that Mike looks back on fondly now.

“He could never get enough baseball,” Mike Thomas said. “You could say, ‘Want to go to the lake this weekend, son?’ He’d say, ‘No, I want to play baseball, Dad.’ That’s been his life desire, and he’s living it.”

Along the way, Mike Thomas has stayed involved as Lane has seen his dreams solidify into reality. Thomas was drafted in 2014 by the Blue Jays, but in 2017 was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He spent time with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals in Missouri and the Class AAA Memphis Redbirds in his home state of Tennessee, and his father would travel frequently to watch him play, taking advantage of the improved proximity.

Thomas received his first major league call-up in April 2019, beginning a two-year stretch that saw him split time between St. Louis and Class AAA Memphis.

When Thomas was traded to the Nationals in July 2021, Mike Thomas continued to travel to see him play, a combination of flights to Washington for homestands and strategically scheduled road trips. Mike Thomas tries to watch his son play at least once or twice a month; he made the trip to Atlanta for a recent road series against the Braves, and he’ll be in attendance for Washington’s series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

It’s a reversal of their situation two decades ago, when Lane tagged along for his father’s cross-country trips.

“He’s always telling me ‘You know what you can do,’ ” Lane Thomas said. “I think that’s the biggest part of it is just being my biggest fan.”

Thomas also appreciates that his father holds him to a high standard, even expecting more out of him than the outfielder does himself. The two talk frequently before and after games, often but not always about baseball. Drawing on parallels from his own career, the elder Thomas tries to provide guidance, sometimes waiting to chime in until he’s asked and other times sharing his thoughts more readily.

Mike Thomas said that balance has at times elicited a joke from his son, a reference to “Moneyball.”

“Sometimes he’ll say, ‘Dad, you just think you’re Billy Beane, don’t you?’ ” Mike Thomas said with a laugh.

There was a time when Mike did coach his son, when Lane was growing up in Knoxville. Mike Thomas served as an assistant coach, and his retirement from professional drag racing in 2008 allowed for even more time with his son’s team.

“He was just a workaholic,” Lane Thomas said of his father, who previously owned a chain of carwashes and now owns a metal fabrication company. “And then he got to do his hobby as a job for a little bit, too, like I do.”

Mike Thomas considers it heartwarming to know that his career helped shape what his son’s has turned into, and he laughs when he thinks back to playing catch on the road with Lane as a child. Other stalwarts of the drag-racing circuit would remark on Lane’s arm, a funny pattern to reflect on now.

“It’s so difficult to make Major League Baseball,” Mike Thomas said. “It’s just unbelievable sometimes.”

