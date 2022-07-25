Players union rejects MLB’s international draft proposal, opting for the status quo

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Major League Baseball Players Association did not agree to MLB’s proposal for an international draft Monday, meaning the qualifying offer system so loathed by high-end free agents will remain in place — at least for now. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Had the players agreed to a draft to replace the free-for-all signing of young players that exists in the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and elsewhere, teams would no longer be penalized a draft pick for signing a top free agent, a penalty players believe limits the number of suitors for big-name free agents each winter.

Representatives for the team owners and union leadership exchanged proposals for an international draft multiple times over the past few weeks, though the gap in the amount of money MLB proposed to commit to pay players in a would-be draft ($191 million in bonus pools) was far less than what the union had said it wanted ($260 million), according to people familiar with the proposals. On Sunday, MLB representatives sent the union what they described as a “final” proposal, a take-it-or-leave it offer entering Monday’s deadline. The players did not accept it.

“At their core, each of our proposals was focused on protecting against the scenario that all Players fear the most — the erosion of our game on the world stage, with international players becoming the latest victim in baseball’s prioritization of efficiency over fundamental fairness,” the MLBPA said in a statement. “The League’s responses fell well short of anything Players could consider a fair deal.”

Union leadership briefed its player representatives on that offer Sunday and informed them that it didn’t believe the proposal was anywhere close to acceptable, according to people familiar with the situation.

MLB officials argue their draft proposal, which would create new barriers to under-the-table deals and guarantee millions in signing bonuses in the new structure, is better than the status quo. They point to the $191 million in guaranteed bonuses in their proposal, more than is currently spent in the international system, as evidence of that.

The international draft emerged as a talking point this winter, as negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement dragged on, threatening the season. As the lockout continued, the question of whether to implement an international draft — which MLB argues will address rampant corruption in Latin American player procurement structures and some union members worry will limit choice and earning potential for young players — became a sticking point that threatened to extend it indefinitely.

So as a part of the final agreement, the sides agreed to postpone the question of a draft until Monday, at which time the union could agree to implement one and get rid of the qualifying offer system for the next five years. If a team makes a qualifying offer of one year at a set price to a top free agent, and that free agent signs elsewhere, the team that signs him loses a draft pick and the team that loses him gains one. For now, that system will remain in place until the new CBA expires after the 2026 season.

Union leadership felt the league’s proposal for a draft was not in the realm of the acceptable. And unlike lockout negotiations, which often wandered late into the night and blew through deadlines, this negotiation ended in a firm no by midafternoon.

Tony Clark, executive director of the players union, made clear when talking to reporters last week that his staff had gathered substantial amounts of player input on the question, and that he felt his players were well-informed about the nuances of the issue. He also said the players are open to other options to addressing the corruption besides a draft, though those options had not been talked about much in negotiations with the league.

“There hasn’t been much of an interest in having that conversation to this point. It has simply been draft, draft, draft without much focus on the other things that can be done,” Clark said. “ … we remain committed to addressing those things, but we don’t necessarily agree that draft, draft, draft is the best way or the only way to do it.”

Clark and MLB officials do seem to agree that corruption undermines the current signing system by fostering early deals for teenagers and allowing local trainers to funnel players to certain teams for financial gain. But the union remains suspicious of any owner-driven attempt to implement more structure to the player procurement process for fear that a slot-based bonus system will ultimately be used to limit earning potential, not expand it.

And some international-born players have expressed concern about a potential draft, arguing that it limits a young player’s ability to choose which team, and which people, will be responsible for his transition to a new country at a very young age. Other players have been more supportive of the concept to limit corruption, though the extent to which a new draft could do that remains to be seen.

Pitting the fates of top free agents against those of young Latino players was a negotiating tactic that MLB’s crew used to put the union in a unique bind: To some players, the fate of the international system is far more personal than others. To other players, the qualifying offer feels more pressing.

“[The qualifying offer] is still having an adverse effect on the market for those players. As I’m standing here, I would love to remove it, knowing that the benefit for the players that would otherwise have that qualifying offer would be improved,” Clark said in Los Angeles. “[That] does not mean we are going to mortgage the future of international players and the next generation that comes behind just to remove it. We want to move it. We’re committed to removing it. But we’re not going to do so at the expense of further damage to the international market.”

