NFL launches streaming service as it considers its digital future

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL announced Monday that it will launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service ahead of the 2022 season, the latest digital move by the country’s most popular and most watched league. NFL Plus will offer live in-market and prime-time games, as well as some NFL Network shows on demand and NFL Films archives. The NFL Plus app will make live games available on phones and tablets, but they cannot be streamed on television.

The service will be tiered, with the basic package available for $5 per month or $40 per year. A second tier will available for $10 per month or $80 per year; that includes condensed game replays and the “All-22” coaches’ film.

Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, said that when the NFL launched its NFL Network and RedZone channels, it believed there was unfilled demand for NFL content on cable TV. “Pay TV was dominant then,” he said. “We feel there’s more room in digital now.”

The content available on NFL Plus is also dependent on what the league sells to other companies. Verizon used to pay for a package of in-market streaming rights similar to what NFL Plus will offer, but that deal was not renewed.

Advertisement

The league is also continuing negotiations with several of the streaming platforms to replace DirecTV as the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the league’s package of out-of-market Sunday games, beginning in 2023. Rolapp said he believed a deal on Sunday Ticket would come before the end of the year but declined to comment on any specifics.

Rolapp said the NFL looks at streaming services as it did cable in the 1980s, when it began with smaller deals at networks such as ESPN. When the league signed a new round of media deals last year worth some $100 billion over the next decade, it stuck with traditional broadcasters and cable TV for most of its games but gave its Thursday night package to Amazon.

“As pay TV got bigger, we committed a few more games [in the 1980s],” Rolapp said. “Now reach is more complicated, and you’ve seen the migration of some rights. We took a step with ‘Thursday Night Football,’ similar to what we did with ESPN years ago. Now you have the growth of these streaming platforms, and you’ll see an evolution over time.”

The NFL also has explored selling stakes in its media businesses, including NFL Network and RedZone. NFL Plus now theoretically could be part of those discussions as well.

GiftOutline Gift Article