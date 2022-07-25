Ranking all 13 of the NFL’s new alternate or throwback helmets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The dawn of a new NFL season has brought with it several triumphant announcements from teams eager to show off their new lines of looks. Thirteen teams have announced their plans for new alternate or throwback helmets ahead of the start of training camps across the league. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Teams are again allowed to feature multiple helmets in a season after nearly a decade of being restricted to just one, the result of a 2013 rule the NFL implemented for what it said were player safety reasons. Last year, the league reversed course on that mandate, and starting with this season, teams may once again sport alternate headwear.

Which alternate or throwback helmet are you most excited to see this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/u3FAJ24Lta — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2022

Given the robust discourse that always surrounds new uniforms, we thought it was appropriate to weigh in with some rankings. The new (or old) helmets are listed in order from best to worst.

1. New England Patriots

The Patriots’ beloved throwback helmets (and uniforms) will be making their long-awaited return to the gridiron this season. A fan favorite for good reason, the classic white shell features Pat Patriot, plus a red and blue stripe. Originally worn from the franchise’s inception in 1960, New England moved away from the storied look full-time in 1993.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons’ red helmets are a hallmark of the 1960s, and Atlanta previously wore them as part of a throwback uniform from more than a decade ago. The helmets also feature a black, white and gold stripes — nods to in-state universities Georgia and Georgia Tech.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Coming in third on the list, Cincinnati’s fresh alternate helmet is the best non-throwback shell in the league. (Bonus points for a fun social media reveal.)

Wanna see our new helmets? 👀



Give MAXIMUM-EFFORT BURROW 10k likes and we will drop the goods. pic.twitter.com/MI7EcZAvwx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

A deal's a deal. 🤝



Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, this season will mark the first time the Bengals have worn predominantly white helmets in franchise history.

4. Dallas Cowboys

A time-honored look will make its return on Thanksgiving Day, pairing two Dallas traditions. What’s not to like about the retro white helmets with the classic navy star?

The Cowboys also appear on the list of teams with alternate helmets, which features a slightly different look than the throwback. We considered the Thanksgiving throwback announced by the team for the purposes of this ranking.

5. Carolina Panthers

The matte black helmets are a bold statement and a sharp change from Carolina’s usual silver look. Featuring two blue stripes and a blue outline of the Carolina logo, and “Carolina” on the front bumper as opposed to the “Panthers” seen on the traditional silver helmets, the design has already been well-received by Panthers’ fans.

▪️ 𝕴𝖙'𝖘 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖇𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/NhfRHspmtT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

6. New York Giants

The last throwback helmet on the list is still among the best alternate options. It belongs to the Giants, who will be reintroducing their look from the 1980s and ‘90s, paying homage to teams headlined by all-time franchise stars like Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms and Mark Bavaro. New York revealed its throwback plans with a video starring Taylor and running back Saquon Barkley.

Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqxtmUefZl — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

7. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles made only a minor adjustment from their normal helmets, with the look retaining the classic wings but now with a glossy black shell. The Eagles have said they will eventually wear Kelly green alternate helmets but will opt for the shiny black ones, an effective alternative, this season.

8. Arizona Cardinals

One of many sleek new black alternates, the Cardinals’ look is further heightened by a glittery red logo, as well as some flecks of red that can be seen in the black paint. Arizona revealed the look with a video in which Cardinals’ stars J.J. Watt, Budda Baker and freshly re-signed quarterback Kyler Murray marveled at their new headwear.

An alternate vibe for 2022 😈 pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

9. Houston Texans

The Texans’ helmets are designed to pair with their Battle Red alternate uniforms. Shiny red with Houston’s logo on the side, the helmets are simple but provide a pop of color to match the popular alternate jerseys.

How we feelin', Texans fans? Drop an emoji ⬇🔥 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2022

10. Washington Commanders

The Commanders, who with their new name and logo will feature a complete uniform and helmet overhaul this season, feature alternates in shiny black with the “W” logo featured front and center. They don’t live up to some of the storied throwback helmets higher on the list, but they have potential to be solid additions to Washington’s debut season as the Commanders.

The Commanders designed the logo with Code & Theory, while Nike handled the uniforms and helmets. Was told Tanya Snyder has significant input on the designs.https://t.co/pOfOyWbVGk — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 2, 2022

11. New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ regular helmets are one of the best in the NFL, and the alternate look doesn’t quite match the standard. New Orleans’ statement fleur-de-lis logo is paired with a stripe of tiny ones that are hard to make out.

New Helmet Drop…. 🔥



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.



The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

12. New York Jets

The Jets announced that they would be wearing alternate matte black helmets with a green font, which led to more mixed fan reactions. The largest issue? With their classic green look, the Jets had a stellar throwback option waiting, but instead opted for a less exciting look.

13. Chicago Bears

The Bears’ orange helmets have elicited extremely mixed reactions from fans. The helmet itself is classy, but pairing them with the alternate uniforms makes for an overpowering amount of bright orange.

