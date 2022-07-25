Capitals name Scott Allen to coaching staff, replacing Scott Arniel

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals on Monday added Scott Allen to Peter Laviolette’s coaching staff, where he will join assistant coaches Blaine Forsythe, Kevin McCarthy and goaltending coach Scott Murray. Allen, who will mostly work with Washington’s forwards and the penalty kill, was the former head coach for the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League. Allen spent the previous two seasons an assistant in Hershey before he was named head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 56-year-old replaced Scott Arniel, who left in early July to take an assistant coaching position with the Winnipeg Jets. Arniel, who led the penalty kill in Washington, was an assistant coach with the Capitals for four seasons.

The Capitals’ penalty kill went 18-for-18 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Florida Panthers, but Washington lost the series. Washington’s penalty killing unit was ranked 13th in the regular season at 80.44 percent.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said in mid-July the team had narrowed down its assistant coach search to five candidates and wanted to hire someone with similar skill-sets as Arniel. MacLellan said Arniel’s replacement was the only coaching change expected ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Allen’s coaching career includes stints with multiple NHL teams, including assistant positions with the Panthers, the New York Islanders and the Arizona Coyotes. He ran the penalty kill in Arizona and during the 2018-19 season, the Coyotes were tied for first in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (85.0). Allen also coached in the AHL for 14 seasons.

