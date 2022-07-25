Five position battles to watch at the start of Commanders training camp

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in three years, Coach Ron Rivera will open training camp with the benefit of having seen his players through a full offseason program. Rivera has more information (and more settled starters) than he did in his first two seasons, though some key players may not start camp on the field, including defensive end Chase Young (ACL) and tight end Logan Thomas (ACL).

But when training camp kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the team facility in Ashburn, there will be several roles, including a few starting positions, at stake.

Here are five position battles to watch:

Starting defensive end (maybe)

James Smith-Williams vs. Casey Toohill vs. Efe Obada

If Chase Young cannot return for Week 1, which is possible, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will need a bookend for Montez Sweat. The top backups from last season, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams, may compete with each other and veteran Efe Obada, one of the team’s offseason signings.

Before camp, it’s tough to tell who has the edge (pun intended). Del Rio could prefer Obada because of his experience or size, or he may like Toohill or Smith-Williams because of last season. In the second half of 2021, Rivera praised Toohill and Smith-Williams for following instructions after Young and Sweat had sometimes lacked rush-lane discipline and created holes for opposing offenses.

Cut Day Roster size Tue., Aug. 16 90 to 85 Tue., Aug. 23 85 to 80 Tue., Aug. 30 80 to 53

Eleventh defender

Benjamin St-Juste vs. Percy Butler vs. Darrick Forrest vs. Danny Johnson

When the defense is at full health, seemingly the only position up for grabs is the slot. In base defense, the slot figures to be a linebacker; in most subpackages, it’s a corner or safety.

Last season, Washington played base only 16 percent of the time, according to Football Outsiders, and played best in subpackages with a three-safety set. This year, Del Rio could try to replicate the success by replacing Landon Collins, who was released in the offseason, with Percy Butler or Darrick Forrest; both are physical but inexperienced safeties.

If Washington wants more true coverage skills, it could use Benjamin St-Juste — a long, promising corner who was limited by concussions to nine games as a rookie in 2021 — or veteran Danny Johnson. In minicamp, St-Juste took a good number of first-team snaps at slot corner.

Depending on situation and opponent, Washington will likely use some combination of these defensive backs throughout the year. But in 2020, Kam Curl showed one versatile, reliable player is capable of taking over the role of 11th defender.

Right guard

Trai Turner vs. Wes Schweitzer

This battle didn’t manifest in the spring. Trai Turner took nearly all of the first-team reps at right guard while Wes Schweitzer filled in at center for Chase Roullier (leg). If Roullier returns during camp, as he’s said he expects to, it’d create a battle between two of the more dependable linemen position coach John Matsko has had in the past decade.

In Carolina from 2014 to 2019, Matsko helped Turner reach five consecutive Pro Bowls. In Washington in 2020 and 2021, he helped Schweitzer adapt to several positions across 18 starts.

Last receiver spots

Dax Milne vs. Cam Sims vs. Alex Erickson vs. Jequez Ezzard vs. Kelvin Harmon vs. Marken Michel vs. Kyric McGowan

If four receivers are already locked in — Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown — then there are seven others competing for the final one to three spots.

The favorites among them figure to be Dax Milne and Cam Sims, the only real big-body target at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. But special teams often decides bottom-of-the-roster spots, which could help veteran Alex Erickson and undrafted free agent Jequez Ezzard, who both took returner reps in the spring.

The final three receivers — Kelvin Harmon, Marken Michel and Kyric McGowan — seem to face longer odds. Harmon and Michel are practice-squad vets, and though Michel impressed in minicamp, he is, at 29, already tied as the second oldest skill player on offense behind Logan Thomas (31). McGowan, an undrafted rookie, signed for a total guarantee of only $5,000, one of the lowest sums in this class.

Linebacker depth

De’Jon Harris vs. Milo Eifler vs. Drew White vs. Tre Walker vs. Ferrod Gardner vs. Bryce Notree vs. veteran signing

Though Rivera has talked about the need to improve at linebacker since the beginning of the offseason, the front office has not meaningfully addressed it beyond signing four undrafted free agents. The team could still sign a veteran before or during camp — A.J. Klein and Anthony Barr are two options — but it will likely ride a top two of Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis into the season.

On the depth chart, the strengths and limitations of the third and fourth ’backers — David Mayo and Khaleke Hudson — are well known and create opportunities for younger players, such as sophomores De’Jon Harris and Milo Eifler and the four UDFAs (Tre Walker of Idaho, Ferrod Gardner of Louisiana, Drew White of Notre Dame and Bryce Notree of Southern Illinois).

In June, when asked why the team hadn’t signed a veteran linebacker yet, Rivera said it had “identified three of these young guys that we really like” and wanted to give them more reps because it would ultimately only be able to keep one or two of them. He declined to name the players.

“We’ve talked about [them as coaches] ... maybe twice a week for probably the last three weeks and what we’ve seen in those three guys,” he said, adding, “As we get closer to training camp, you know, we’ll start deciding what our next move’s going to be as far as personnel.”

