Live updates Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal pits England vs. Sweden

England goalkeeper Mary Earps doesn’t have a blemish on her stat sheet, having pitched four consecutive shutouts. On the other side of the field, Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl has also been stingy, with two straight clean sheets after allowing a goal apiece in each of Sweden’s first two matches.

Stinginess in goal aside, it could be tough for Sweden to slow down England’s attack. The Lionesses outscored their first three opponents in the tournament by a combined 14-0 before needing extra time in the quarterfinals to outlast Spain by a 2-1 margin. Sweden made it through to the quarters on the strength of two wins and a draw, then got a second-half injury time tally from defender Linda Sembrant to beat Belgium and advance to this matchup.