Live updates Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal pits England vs. Sweden

Defender Linda Sembrant (2R) nets the winner in Sweden's quarterfinal win over Belgium. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
Updated July 26, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. EDT|Published July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

England and Sweden will kick off the semifinal round of the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament Tuesday afternoon at Sheffield, England’s Bramall Lane. The Brits are not only the favorites to win Tuesday’s match, they’re favored to win the title, per DraftKings Sportsbook, which would be their first since the tournament’s inception in 1984. The Swedes, are the longest shot of the four remaining teams.

England will look to forwards Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, who have combined for eight goals in the tournament. Sweden has been stout on defense, though, allowing just two goals in its four Women’s Euro 2022 matches. The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Germany-France, which is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern time, in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Follow along for live updates from the first Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.

Here’s what to know

  • England goalkeeper Mary Earps doesn’t have a blemish on her stat sheet, having pitched four consecutive shutouts. On the other side of the field, Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl has also been stingy, with two straight clean sheets after allowing a goal apiece in each of Sweden’s first two matches.
  • Stinginess in goal aside, it could be tough for Sweden to slow down England’s attack. The Lionesses outscored their first three opponents in the tournament by a combined 14-0 before needing extra time in the quarterfinals to outlast Spain by a 2-1 margin. Sweden made it through to the quarters on the strength of two wins and a draw, then got a second-half injury time tally from defender Linda Sembrant to beat Belgium and advance to this matchup.
  • Tuesday evening’s forecast in Sheffield is unsettled, with early showers expected and temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 50s. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN’s app and ESPN.com.
