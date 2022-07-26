Live updates Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal pits England vs. Sweden

England and Sweden will kick off the semifinal round of the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament Tuesday afternoon at Sheffield, England’s Bramall Lane. The Brits are not only the favorites to win Tuesday’s match, they’re favored to win the title, per DraftKings Sportsbook, which would be their first since the tournament’s inception in 1984. The Swedes, are the longest shot of the four remaining teams.
England will look to forwards Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, who have combined for eight goals in the tournament. Sweden has been stout on defense, though, allowing just two goals in its four Women’s Euro 2022 matches. The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Germany-France, which is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern time, in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.
Follow along for live updates from the first Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.
Here’s what to know