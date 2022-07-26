Wizards hire three-time NBA champion James Posey as an assistant coach

Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is adding some championship pedigree to his staff.
He spent last year as an assistant coach on the Virginia women’s basketball team, all the while writing and hosting a podcast for Basketballnews.com.
“We are excited to add James to our staff, as he brings championship experience both as a player and coach,” Unseld said in a statement. “As one of the toughest defenders in the league and a clutch shooter during his NBA tenure, we will be able to lean on his playing and coaching experiences to help the development of our players.”
Although Posey never played or worked in Washington, he has known team President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard since his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets, where Sheppard also began his NBA career. He joins Ryan Richman and Zach Guthrie as the Wizards’ third assistant coach who is represented by Priority Sports, the agency that also represents Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert and newly acquired big man Taj Gibson.
Posey replaces Mike Batiste, who earlier this month left for an assistant coaching job with the Houston Rockets after one season in Washington.