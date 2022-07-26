Julio Jones reportedly set to join Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay receiving corps

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tom Brady has lost a couple of prominent pass-catchers from last year’s Buccaneers team, but the Tampa Bay quarterback is getting a big-name addition to his receiving corps. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Buccaneers are signing Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Atlanta Falcons who spent last season playing for the Tennessee Titans. In addition to veteran depth, the 33-year-old wide receiver could provide some immediate help to Tampa Bay as fellow wideout Chris Godwin continues to recover from a torn knee ligament.

A spokesman for the Buccaneers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news about Jones arrived the same day that Godwin was reportedly cleared for training camp without needing to be placed on the physically unable to perform list. That bodes well for Godwin’s ability to contribute early in the season, but given that he underwent knee surgery in January, the Buccaneers may want to bring him along slowly. The team also has a healthy Mike Evans, a four-time Pro Bowler, on hand to lead the receiving group, and it signed another former Falcon, wide receiver Russell Gage, in March.

More recently, Tampa Bay added free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph not long after Rob Gronkowski, one of Brady’s all-time favorite targets, confirmed his retirement. Talented but mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown was released by the Bucs in January, following a meltdown during a game against the New York Jets.

It remains to be seen how much help Jones can offer Tampa Bay, on the heels of a brief but disappointing stint with Tennessee, which traded a pair of draft picks to Atlanta for him in June 2021. Jones’s lone season with the Titans was marred by injury, and over 10 games he accumulated career lows in catches (31), yards (434) and touchdowns (one). It was the second straight year in which injuries kept Jones from playing far less than a full season, after he appeared in just nine games for the Falcons in 2020.

In those final games with Atlanta, however, Jones posted strong numbers in yards per reception (15.1), yards per target (11.3) and yards per game (85.7). That offers cause for hope that he still has enough left in the tank to pose a problem for opposing defenses.

Jones was a major thorn in Tampa Bay’s side while he was a member of the Falcons. Over 16 games against the Buccaneers, he racked up the most receiving yards (1,841) by any opponent, tied for the most receptions (114) and posted the second-most touchdown catches (11, per ESPN). Brady likely has fonder memories of competing against Jones, given the latter was a member of the Atlanta squad that infamously blew a 28-3 lead to Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

The sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Alabama, following a blockbuster trade between the Falcons and Cleveland Browns, Jones immediately justified the investment. He notched 959 receiving yards as a rookie and in 2014 embarked on a six-year stretch in which he never caught fewer than 83 passes for 1,394 yards. Jones is the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards per game (91.9) and Atlanta’s career leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896).

The Titans released Jones in March in a move that cleared salary cap space for them and made him a free agent.

