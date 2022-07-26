The Cardinals have given Kyler Murray a weekly homework assignment

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Arizona Cardinals seemingly cut short any contract drama they might have had with quarterback Kyler Murray last week by signing the two-time Pro Bowler to a new deal, one in which he will become one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. Rumors about discontent between quarterback and front office had been bubbling throughout the offseason, particularly after Murray’s agent released a statement to reporters in February that said “actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business” and that it was “simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize” Murray as their franchise quarterback.

But a clause in Murray’s new contract is causing a stir, because it mandates that the quarterback complete at least four hours of “independent study” each week during the season, preparation that goes beyond film sessions with his teammates at the Cardinals’ facility.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport got his hands on Murray’s contract and posted the clause on Twitter.

Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of “independent study” per game week. It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray. pic.twitter.com/VqrkvoBQLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

“‘Independent Study’ means Player studies the material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club’s next upcoming game, including without limitations any such material provided via an iPad or other electronic device,” the clause reads. “Time spent in mandatory meetings shall not constitute Independent Study.”

The clause goes on to say that Murray will not receive any credit if he “is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played” or if he “is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.”

How the team will track Murray’s weekly homework is not detailed, though it does say that if Murray falls short of his weekly goals, he will be considered to be in default and the $230.5 million deal will be void.

While contract clauses that prohibit players from engaging in risky behavior — playing other contact sports, riding dangerous vehicles, etc. — are common, former Green Bay Packers front office executive Andrew Brandt said he’s never seen a homework stipulation in an NFL contract before.

Never seen this in 30 years of looking at NFL contracts.

Strange they’ll give him $46 million a year (on extension years) yet worry about 4 hours a week of studying. https://t.co/Crxc3jaJrM — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 25, 2022

The Cardinals may have been spurred to include the clause in Murray’s contract after he downplayed the importance of watching film in comments made to the New York Times in December.

“I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens,” Murray said. “I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Alternately, the Cardinals simply might think — especially considering the hefty salary they’re paying him — that watching more film will make Murray a better quarterback, particularly later in the season. The Cardinals have gone 15-8-1 in their first eight games of the season over Murray’s three years as their starting quarterback but have gone 7-15 in the second half of those seasons in games Murray started (he missed three second-half games last season with an ankle injury).

The New York Times story also relayed an anecdote about how Murray went home to play a Call of Duty video game after his signature moment as an NFL quarterback, his 43-yard “Hail Murray” touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in November 2020 that gave Arizona a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills. New entries in the Call of Duty series are released in late October or early November, and Murray’s NFL numbers have followed a similar pattern after each new version has been released.

Here is Kyler Murray’s fantasy points for each game of his career. The line in orange is when the annual Call of Duty game released. Coincidence? @Danny_Heifetz @DannyBKelly @noahmoreparties @pahowdy pic.twitter.com/kGhxe0CEje — rosecitypeach - Dan Campbell Fan (@rosecitypeach) July 25, 2022

In games played before the annual Call of Duty release date over his career, Murray has averaged 22.5 fantasy points per game. In games played after the annual Call of Duty release date, Murray has averaged 17.4 fantasy points per game, a decline of 22.7 percent.

