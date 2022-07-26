WNBA all-star Liz Cambage and Los Angeles Sparks part ways

The Los Angeles Sparks and four-time WNBA all-star Liz Cambage have agreed to a contract divorce, the team announced on Tuesday. It marks the end of a five-month stint with the team, which signed Cambage as a free agent in February.
“It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” said Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman in the team’s release. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.”
The Sparks (12-15) are sitting at third place in the Western Conference and are led by interim coach Fred Williams. The team fired head coach Derek Fisher last month after struggling early in the season.
Before signing with the Sparks in February, Cambage expressed frustration with the league, leading to speculation that she might not have intended to return to the WNBA.
ahhh yes the @WNBA, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.— Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) February 1, 2022
In a statement from the league announcing Cambage’s signing in February, Fisher said, “The Sparks organization is ecstatic to partner with a dynamic person and player in Liz Cambage who will elevate the franchise on and off the court. … The addition of Liz, along with our other offseason moves, puts us in a position to compete for a WNBA championship.”
When Cambage joined Los Angeles in February, she said, “It’s always been my dream to wear the Purple & Gold and play in LA,” according to the WNBA’s announcement of her signing.
Cambage, 30, played for the Las Vegas Aces in 2019 and 2021, where she averaged 15.9 and 14.2 points, respectively. She opted out of the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
She was drafted second overall in 2011 by the Tulsa Shock, which later moved to Dallas and rebranded as the Dallas Wings. She averaged 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in her 2011 all-star rookie campaign. Following the 2013 season, Cambage took a four-season hiatus from the WNBA before spending the 2018 season with the Wings, where she averaged a career-high 23.0 points and 9.7 rebounds.
Williams, now the interim coach of the Sparks, was the head coach of the Wings during the 2018 regular season.
Cambage has previously played for Australia’s national team, winning bronze at the 2012 Olympics in London.
While with the Australian national team last year in Las Vegas, Cambage was involved in an alleged altercation during a scrimmage against Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, though she later disputed those claims. Before the Tokyo Olympics, she announced a decision to withdraw from the Games, citing mental health reasons and the “bubble” nature of the Olympics.
