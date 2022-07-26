WNBA all-star Liz Cambage and Los Angeles Sparks part ways

Read more on the WNBA

Detained in Moscow: Brittney Griner will stand trial starting July 1 in Russia. The U.S. government is characterizing Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment.” As the WNBA season continues, Griner’s absence should rattle the country, writes Jerry Brewer. Why do WNBA stars flock to Russia? It’s not just the money.

League growth strategy: As the WNBA looks to expand, players are hoping for owners who want to spend. The league added $75 million to its coffers through a capital raise. However, the lack of roster spots is an expanding problem.

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne is competing against herself now.

Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.

Candace Buckner: “While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.”