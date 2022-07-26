Chase Young, Logan Thomas among 4 Commanders to start camp on PUP

The Washington Commanders opened training camp Tuesday by placing four players — including three starters — on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list: defensive end Chase Young, tight end Logan Thomas, center Chase Roullier and backup center Tyler Larsen.
All four players on PUP were expected to have delayed starts to camp, if they participate at all. Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 last year and didn’t take part in OTAs or minicamp. He and Thomas (multiple torn knee ligaments) and Roullier (fractured fibula) were spotted rehabilitating on the side field while the rest of the team practiced on the primary field. Larsen suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14.
The team has not shared a timeline for their returns.
“I’m running. I’ve squatted some substantial amount of weight,” Young said during OTAs in June. “I ain’t gonna put no numbers out there, but everything is going as planned. I’m happy where I’m at, and I’m confident on everything I’m doing going forward.”