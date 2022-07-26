Chase Young, Logan Thomas among 4 Commanders to start camp on PUP

All four players on PUP were expected to have delayed starts to camp, if they participate at all. Young suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 last year and didn’t take part in OTAs or minicamp. He and Thomas (multiple torn knee ligaments) and Roullier (fractured fibula) were spotted rehabilitating on the side field while the rest of the team practiced on the primary field. Larsen suffered a torn Achilles in Week 14.