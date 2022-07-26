The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about Commanders training camp? Ask The Post.

July 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Wait, it’s that time already? Whew. Here we go.

Washington’s NFL team opens its training camp on Wednesday in Ashburn — the franchise’s first training camp as the Commanders, first with Carson Wentz as its quarterback and first in which third-year coach Ron Rivera is saying it’s time to make a big step forward.

As the Commanders get going with their buildup to the Sept. 11 opener against Jacksonville, there are all kinds of on- and off-the-field issues to discuss. To help, I’ve enlisted Sam Fortier, who joins Nicki Jhabvala to form our top-notch Commanders beat team.

Sam and I will begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to submit questions early below. See you then!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

