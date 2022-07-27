Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — The defining characters in the 2022 Baltimore Orioles clubhouse are not well-known to those outside it. Many of the central figures in this year’s unexpected revival will probably be gone by the time the Orioles make the playoffs again. Some might be gone by Tuesday’s trade deadline, if General Manager Mike Elias decides being a postseason long shot this year isn’t worth missing the chance to add talent for a more promising future.

But that group, whatever happens to it, has exceeded expectations so completely, coalesced so effectively, that it has managed to make that deadline more complicated, at least emotionally, than anyone could have expected. Somewhere along the way, these Orioles became greater than the sum of their parts, a team with a knack for magic and unmistakable personality — the kind of team worth rooting for, really, for the first time in quite some time.

The Orioles began play Thursday three games out of the third Wild Card spot, ahead of the $200 million Boston Red Sox in the American League East, with a record that would be good enough for at least third in every division but theirs and the National League East. They have restored energy to Camden Yards and brought hope back to Baltimore.

Yet they are not quite good enough, not quite close enough, to justify trading prospects for established players at the deadline — or even, perhaps, to justify not trading established players for prospects. So a team that has endeared itself to a desperate baseball city is likely on the verge of changes to that clubhouse, where a telling image of this 2022 team materialized last week.

Advertisement

These Orioles grew around an unlikely veteran leadership council, the bulk of which was seated at a table in the middle of the clubhouse Monday afternoon before the Orioles started their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos sat across from one another, divvying up poker chips. Jordan Lyles, the 31-year-old journeyman with a 5.17 career ERA who the Orioles’ young pitchers refer to as “Dad” hovered nearby. Jovial slugger Anthony Santander sat there with them. Shortstop Jorge Mateo sat down, too. Before long, Ryan Mountcastle joined them.

Odor, Chirinos and Lyles did not attract headlines as free agents this winter, but they have attracted the respect of their young teammates, who flock to them now, eager for the guidance of players who have done something very few of the young Orioles have ever done before: Win in the big leagues.

At the other end of that table, Trey Mancini bent over a piece of paper with a pen in his hand, sheepishly self-reporting to the team’s Kangaroo Court. Mancini is as close to a bona fide star as these Orioles had for the last half decade, a steady presence who helped shape the laid-back, low-key atmosphere that exists there now.

Advertisement

But leader or not, relative veteran or not, Mancini was blushing he wrote down the details. He had missed the brief hitter’s meeting the Orioles have at the start of every series, and his teammates were heckling him for it.

All of them were smiling. They knew the 30-year-old had merely succumbed to his manners, too polite to shoo away the line of reporters asking about whether he will be traded at next week’s deadline or how the team he helped shepherd through the bleakest of years is finally turning things around. The Orioles aren’t made up of the kind of stars to whom the schedules don’t apply, don’t have the kind of big names that anyone would be above the clubhouse law or overly eager to enforce it.

Mancini is a perfect example of the kind of difficult deadline decision these Orioles have played themselves into, the kind of transitional figure they will remember if they become annual contenders — the kind of guy whose last act of service to the only team he has ever known may be to yield a few more young players to put them over the top.

Advertisement

The Orioles do not have to trade him. Mancini has a mutual option for next season, so the Orioles could keep him and his .270 career batting average, .796 career on-base-plus-slugging percentage and beloved character if they want to.

But without Mancini rotating at first base and in right field or taking at-bats at designated hitter, the Orioles would have more at-bats to give to younger players like Adley Rutschman, Mountcastle, Austin Hays and those prospects on the way. Without his deal on the payroll, the Orioles will shed one of their most expensive players. Trading Mancini now may also mean losing a few more games this season than the Orioles would with him. But not trading him may mean missing the chance to acquire talent that can help when they are a game out of first sometime in the future, not a game out of last place in the division in 2022.

The same calculus could be applied to Santander, who leads the Orioles with 17 homers and has been known to win a half dozen straight games of pool in the clubhouse before his teammates stop trying. Santander is as gregarious as they come in there.

But the 27-year-old is arbitration eligible next year, meaning he will be more expensive than younger players who may be on the way behind him — but slightly more appealing to teams looking to get more than one season’s worth of production out of a deadline acquisition. Perhaps they can replace his production with someone younger. Then again, some day soon, the Orioles might find themselves past the point of adding by subtracting.

Their all-star closer Jorge Lopez, a breakout star at 29, will be appealing to the many teams seeking bullpen help, too. But he has been the staple of an Orioles bullpen that is third in the majors with a 3.06 ERA, a conglomeration of waiver-wire reclamation projects and homegrown arms that has been crucial to the Orioles success this year. Certainly, the Orioles could probably get some talent for Lopez.

Advertisement

Elias has been uniquely disciplined in his approach to this rebuild, more patient than just about anyone in baseball with a rebuild that has taken his Orioles to the depths of the majors for most of his tenure.

Four seasons ago, the Orioles won 47 games. Last year, they won 52. They have won 28 games in which they trailed, which means they have three more come-from-behind wins this year than they had wins of any kind in 2020. They are over .500 on July 27 for the first time since 2016, this time without the brand-name stars like Manny Machado and Adam Jones.

Maybe some of these Orioles will grow into stars like those, the next core. The franchise seems to be counting on it — and determined to wait for it, even if it means jettisoning those who helped hasten progress this year. Perhaps, in hindsight, this deadline will be a pivotal one to vaulting the Orioles out of their rebuild and into annual contention. Perhaps, someday, this 2022 team will seem quaint by comparison to the rollicking annual winners Elias hopes to generate here. But now, in late July, this team may just be the most treasured .500 team the sport has seen in quite some time, one no one in that clubhouse will soon forget.

GiftOutline Gift Article