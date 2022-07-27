Women’s Euro live updates Germany takes on France in semifinal match

Germany will face France in Wednesday’s semifinal without forward Klara Bühl, who tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday. Bühl has scored one goal in four appearances during the tournament. She also has an assist.

Bühl helped send Germany through to the semifinal last Thursday when she headed the ball far downfield in the 25th minute, setting up the sequence that enabled Lina Magull to score the opening goal. Bühl missed a late tap-in in front of an open goal that could have secured the victory, but Germany later capitalized on a 90th-minute mistake by Austrian goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger to put the game out of reach.