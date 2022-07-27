Women’s Euro live updates Germany takes on France in semifinal match

Wednesday marks the second semifinal match in Women’s Euro 2022, with Germany taking on France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England. The winner will take on England in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium in London, and Germany has emerged as a slight favorite, per DraftKings.
France’s path to this match has been a little less clean. The French didn’t win out in group play, mixing a draw against Iceland in with victories over Italy and Belgium. France then needed a penalty shot tally in extra time from Ève Périsset to edge past the Netherlands in the quarters.
Follow along for live updates from the second Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.
Here’s what you need to know