Women’s Euro live updates Germany takes on France in semifinal match

Striker Lina Magull (R) and the rest of Germany's team has been spotless thus far at Women's Euro 2022. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)
Updated July 27, 2022 at 2:16 p.m. EDT|Published July 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Wednesday marks the second semifinal match in Women’s Euro 2022, with Germany taking on France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England. The winner will take on England in Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium in London, and Germany has emerged as a slight favorite, per DraftKings.

Germany has taken a spotless road to reach this point, winning its first four games of the tournament by a combined score of 11-0, the latest victory coming over Austria in the quarterfinals by a score of 2-0. But it will be without midfielder Klara Bühl, whose positive coronavirus test will keep her out of the match.

France’s path to this match has been a little less clean. The French didn’t win out in group play, mixing a draw against Iceland in with victories over Italy and Belgium. France then needed a penalty shot tally in extra time from Ève Périsset to edge past the Netherlands in the quarters.

Follow along for live updates from the second Women’s Euro 2022 semifinal.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Germany has won this tournament eight of the 12 times it’s been played, going as far back as 1989 when it was known as West Germany. France’s history in the Women’s Euros couldn’t be more different; this is the first semifinal appearance in the tournament for the French.
  • German World Cup captain Alexandra Popp has four goals in the tournament, splitting them evenly among her team’s four matches. And Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms has been perfect headed into Wednesday’s game. France lost striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto to injury during the group stage, but still has a strong attack that features midfielder Grace Geyoro, who netted a hat trick its win over Italy.
  • Wednesday night’s forecast in Milton Keynes looks just about perfect, with temperatures falling to the high 50s and winds out of the south to southeast at seven mph. The game, which begins at 3 p.m. Eastern, will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN’s app and ESPN.com.
