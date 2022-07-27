Joe Burrow won’t ‘miss a step’ despite appendectomy, Bengals coach says

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The timetable for Joe Burrow to fully recover from surgery to remove his appendix is unclear, but the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals did not sound concerned Wednesday that it might impair his star quarterback’s readiness for the regular season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The good news is he’s got two years in [the system],” Coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow, 25, who underwent the procedure on Tuesday. “He’ll still have his iPad, he’ll still follow whenever he’s in meetings. We don’t expect him to miss a step, mentally, that way. I’m sure he’d love to have all the physical reps he could possibly get, but he won’t be behind the eight ball at all, based on what’s happened.”

Wednesday marked the first full day of training camp workouts for the Bengals, who came agonizingly close to winning the Super Bowl in February after Burrow led them on a stunning run through the AFC playoffs. In his second season after Cincinnati made him the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, the former LSU quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9) last year, and set franchise records for single-season passing yards (4,611), passing touchdowns (34) and passer rating (108.3).

While veterans did not have to report to the Bengals’ facility for training camp until Tuesday, Burrow and other Cincinnati quarterbacks had turned up Saturday to work with rookie players. Burrow reportedly felt some discomfort and after being examined by team doctors, he was sent to a hospital for an appendectomy.

Taylor told reporters Wednesday that the procedure “went well” and that Burrow was set to be discharged that day.

“The timeline is obviously to be determined,” the coach told reporters. “But, again, everything went smoothly.”

Surgeries for appendectomies can incur different recovery times, often ranging from one to four weeks, according to Mount Sinai’s health library.

Other NFL players who have undergone appendectomies during the season and in training camp may provide an idea of a timetable for Burrow’s return. Then-Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed Pittsburgh’s 2006 season opener after an appendectomy four days earlier, but he was back on the field for the team’s next game. After then-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel underwent an appendectomy in 2010, he played in a game 11 days later. Last year, Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford had his appendix removed during training camp, at which point the team set his timetable to return at 10 to 14 days.

The upside to Burrow’s temporary absence, according to Taylor, was a greater opportunity for his backups, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning.

“It’s a good chance to really get a chance to see them, evaluate them, let them work with some other guys, and then we go from there,” the coach said of Allen and Browning. “And when Joe comes back, obviously, he jumps into those reps. But those guys have to maximize those opportunities they’re going to get.”

Cincinnati’s first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 12, and its last is slotted for Aug. 27. The NFL’s regular season kicks off with a Thursday game on Sept. 8, and the Bengals get going three days later with a Week 1 matchup against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

During training camp last year, Burrow was coming off a torn ACL suffered in November 2020, when he was a rookie. He will be eligible for a contract extension after the upcoming season. Bengals owner Mike Brown has already expressed clear intentions to keep Burrow in Cincinnati.

Burrow began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where he led the Tigers to a national championship in January 2020 and won the Heisman Trophy.

