Who are the LIV golfers? They range from the famous to the anonymous.

LIV Golf’s third tournament — at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey — will feature a 48-player field of golfers who have decided to give the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit a chance. Some of these players are well known, while others are familiar only to the world’s true golf fanatics. According to CEO Greg Norman, LIV is finished adding golfers this year, so this lineup will presumably comprise the fields for the five remaining tournaments on the schedule.

Nine of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, though only one of those golfers still is in his 20s (Bryson DeChambeau). The 48 players in the field at Bedminster can be roughly divided into four categories: golfers who still were relevant on the PGA or European tours when they joined LIV; those whose best years are behind them; grinders who have been plying their trade anonymously around the world; and younger players who are getting their first real taste of professional golf with LIV.

World rankings and ages are as of July 24, 2022. Wins came on either the PGA Tour, the European tour, in WGC events or at majors.

STILL RELEVANT

Dustin Johnson

Age: 38

World ranking: 17

Career top-level wins: 31

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The two-time major champion is LIV’s highest-ranked golfer, though he hasn’t won anything in 17 months.

--

Abraham Ancer

Age: 31

World ranking: 22

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2022

Ancer has finished tied for 11th and tied for ninth in the last two major championships, but he only had three top 10s this season before departing for LIV.

--

Brooks Koepka

Age: 32

World ranking: 23

Career top-level wins: 9

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The former world No. 1 won four of eight majors played between the 2017 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship, but injuries have slowed him down.

--

Louis Oosthuizen

Age: 39

World ranking: 25

Career top-level wins: 9

Most recent top-level win: 2008

The 2010 British Open winner finished second or third at the final three majors in 2021; this year’s results haven’t been as good.

--

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 28

World ranking: 30

Career top-level wins: 9

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The brainy, beefy big hitter ran away with the 2020 U.S. Open before dealing with a host of injuries.

--

Kevin Na

Age: 38

World ranking: 34

Career top-level wins: 5

Most recent top-level win: 2021

Na went seven years between victories before a career resurgence in his late 30s.

--

Jason Kokrak

Age: 37

World ranking: 36

Career top-level wins: 3

Most recent top-level win: 2021

Kokrak is playing in his first LIV tournament in Bedminster; he doesn’t have a top-10 finish since winning in Houston in November.

--

Talor Gooch

Age: 30

World ranking: 41

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2021

Gooch earned a spot in all four majors for the first time this year but finished no better than 14th, with one missed cut.

--

Patrick Reed

Age: 31

World ranking: 45

Career top-level wins: 9

Most recent top-level win: 2021

Reed won the 2018 Masters but has dealt with on- and off-course controversies over the years.

--

Matthew Wolff

Age: 23

World ranking: 78

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2019

Only Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods and Wolff have won an NCAA championship and a PGA Tour event in the same calendar year.

--

Branden Grace

Age: 34

World ranking: 134

Career top-level wins: 12

Most recent top-level win: 2022

Grace won the second LIV Golf tournament in Oregon in early July.

ON THE DOWNSWING

Paul Casey

Age: 45

World ranking: 31

Career top-level wins: 18

Most recent top-level win: 2021

One of the better LIV players to never win a major; 16 of his 18 career top-level wins were from 2015 or earlier.

--

Sergio Garcia

Age: 42

World ranking: 70

Career top-level wins: 26

Most recent top-level win: 2020

Garcia has only one win since his 2017 Masters title and has seen his world ranking steadily decline.

--

Richard Bland

Age: 49

World ranking: 82

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The journeyman scored his only pro win last year at the age of 48, when he also cracked the world top 100 for the first time.

--

Lee Westwood

Age: 49

World ranking: 92

Career top-level wins: 27

Most recent top-level win: 2020

Westwood, a former world No. 1, has 19 top-10 major finishes without a win.

--

Phil Mickelson

Age: 52

World ranking: 96

Career top-level wins: 47

Most recent top-level win: 2021

Once one of the sport’s most beloved players, the six-time major winner decided to spend his twilight golf years playing for LIV.

--

Ian Poulter

Age: 46

World ranking: 107th

Career top-level wins: 15

Most recent top-level win: 2018

All but one of the Englishman’s victories came in 2012 or earlier. Known more for his Ryder Cup prowess.

--

Charl Schwartzel

Age: 37

World ranking: 121

Career top-level wins: 12

Most recent top-level win: 2016

Schwartzel’s final-round 66 at the 2011 Masters was memorable, but the bulk of his success has been in Europe.

--

Charles Howell III

Age: 43

World ranking: 169

Career top-level wins: 3

Most recent top-level win: 2018

The PGA Tour veteran has earned millions over a lengthy pro career despite not winning all that often.

--

Henrik Stenson

Age: 46

World ranking: 173

Career top-level wins: 16

Most recent top-level win: 2017

Stenson, who won the 2016 British Open, was removed as European Ryder Cup captain after joining LIV.

--

Pat Perez

Age: 46

World ranking: 185

Career top-level wins: 3

Most recent top-level win: 2017

Perez once was No. 18 in the world, but now is known more for his collection of Jordans sneakers than his golf game.

--

Hideto Tanihara

Age: 43

World ranking: 207

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A.

Tanihara has won 16 times on the Japanese tour and twice more on the Asian tour.

--

Martin Kaymer

Age: 37

World ranking: 267

Career top-level wins: 12

Most recent top-level win: 2014

Kaymer’s three wins on U.S. soil were all impressive — two majors and the 2014 Players Championship — but he hasn’t been relevant in years.

--

Wade Ormsby

Age: 42

World ranking: 319

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2017

Ormsby has split his time between the European, Asian and Australian tours, never making much of an impact.

--

Graeme McDowell

Age: 42

World ranking: 398

Career top-level wins: 14

Most recent top-level win: 2020

McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but his best years are well behind him.

ANONYMOUS JOURNEYMEN

Yuki Inamori

Age: 27

World ranking: 81

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Inamori has won four times on the Japanese tour, with two victories this year.

--

Matt Jones

Age: 42

World ranking: 84

Career top-level wins: 2

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The Australian’s two PGA Tour victories came nearly seven years apart, in 2014 and 2021.

--

Shaun Norris

Age: 40

World ranking: 89

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2022

Norris has played much of his career in Asia, Africa and Australia, but he won a European tour event in March.

--

Scott Vincent

Age: 30

World ranking: 93

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Vincent, from Zimbabwe, has won four times on various Asian tours since August 2021.

--

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Age: 31

World ranking: 100

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Kinoshita’s experience is mostly limited to the Japanese tour, where he’s won twice

--

Hudson Swafford

Age: 34

World ranking: 102

Career top-level wins: 3

Most recent top-level win: 2022

After winning in January, Swafford missed seven cuts in 12 PGA Tour events before leaving for LIV.

--

Bernd Wiesberger

Age: 36

World ranking: 110

Career top-level wins: 8

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The Austrian has just one top-10 finish this year and finished near the bottom of the leader board at the first two LIV events.

--

Jinichiro Kozuma

Age: 28

World ranking: 116

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Kozuma has two wins on the Japanese tour, most recently in April

--

Justin Harding

Age: 36

World ranking: 123

Career top-level wins: 2

Most recent top-level win: 2021

The South African has fallen down the rankings after cracking the world top 100 in 2018 and 2019.

--

Carlos Ortiz

Age: 31

World ranking: 133

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2020

With his win in Houston in 2020, Ortiz became only the third Mexican golfer to win on the PGA Tour and the first since 1978.

--

Laurie Canter

Age: 32

World ranking: 135

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

The Englishman has nine career top-10 finishes, all since 2019 and all on the European tour.

--

Peter Uihlein

Age: 32

World ranking: 347

Career top-level wins: 1

Most recent top-level win: 2013

Uihlein never lived up to his billing after becoming one of the world’s top amateurs earlier this century.

--

Travis Smyth

Age: 27

World ranking: 426

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Smyth’s lone professional win came in his first pro event, a PGA Tour of Australasia tournament in 2017.

--

Chase Koepka

Age: 28

World ranking: 1,712

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Brooks’s younger brother missed the cut in seven of his previous nine tournaments before joining LIV.

YOUNGSTERS

Sam Horsfield

Age: 25

World ranking: 90

Career top-level wins: 3

Most recent top-level win: 2022

The budding English star won in Belgium earlier this year but missed the cut in all three major appearances in 2022.

--

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Age: 24

World ranking: 95

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

The young Thai golfer won an Asian Tour event earlier this year, his second on that circuit.

--

Hennie du Plessis

Age: 25

World ranking: 144

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A.

The South African finished second at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in London earlier this year.

--

Phachara Khongwatmai

Age: 23

World ranking: 148

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Another up-and-coming Thai golfer, Khongwatmai won an Asian Tour event in December.

--

Jediah Morgan

Age: 22

World ranking: 276

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Morgan won a PGA Tour of Australasia event in January in only his fourth professional tournament.

--

Turk Pettit

Age: 23

World ranking: 649

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Pettit won the 2021 NCAA championship at Clemson. He finished 45th and 46th out of 48 at the first two LIV tournaments.

--

James Piot

Age: 23

World ranking: 1,826

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Piot turned pro in May and almost immediately jumped to LIV after missing the cut at all six PGA Tour events he played.

--

David Puig

Age: 20

World ranking: 1,818

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

Still an amateur, Puig has found great success at Arizona State.

--

Eugenio Chacarra

Age: 22

World ranking: 1,826

Career top-level wins: 0

Most recent top-level win: N/A

The Spaniard left Oklahoma State, where he was a first-team all-American, early to join LIV.

