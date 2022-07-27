Who are the LIV golfers? They range from the famous to the anonymous.

LIV Golf’s third tournament — at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey — will feature a 48-player field of golfers who have decided to give the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit a chance. Some of these players are well known, while others are familiar only to the world’s true golf fanatics. According to CEO Greg Norman, LIV is finished adding golfers this year, so this lineup will presumably comprise the fields for the five remaining tournaments on the schedule.
Nine of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking have joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, though only one of those golfers still is in his 20s (Bryson DeChambeau). The 48 players in the field at Bedminster can be roughly divided into four categories: golfers who still were relevant on the PGA or European tours when they joined LIV; those whose best years are behind them; grinders who have been plying their trade anonymously around the world; and younger players who are getting their first real taste of professional golf with LIV.
World rankings and ages are as of July 24, 2022. Wins came on either the PGA Tour, the European tour, in WGC events or at majors.
STILL RELEVANT
Dustin Johnson
Age: 38
World ranking: 17
Career top-level wins: 31
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The two-time major champion is LIV’s highest-ranked golfer, though he hasn’t won anything in 17 months.
--
Abraham Ancer
Age: 31
World ranking: 22
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2022
Ancer has finished tied for 11th and tied for ninth in the last two major championships, but he only had three top 10s this season before departing for LIV.
--
Brooks Koepka
Age: 32
World ranking: 23
Career top-level wins: 9
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The former world No. 1 won four of eight majors played between the 2017 U.S. Open and 2019 PGA Championship, but injuries have slowed him down.
--
Louis Oosthuizen
Age: 39
World ranking: 25
Career top-level wins: 9
Most recent top-level win: 2008
The 2010 British Open winner finished second or third at the final three majors in 2021; this year’s results haven’t been as good.
--
Bryson DeChambeau
Age: 28
World ranking: 30
Career top-level wins: 9
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The brainy, beefy big hitter ran away with the 2020 U.S. Open before dealing with a host of injuries.
--
Kevin Na
Age: 38
World ranking: 34
Career top-level wins: 5
Most recent top-level win: 2021
Na went seven years between victories before a career resurgence in his late 30s.
--
Jason Kokrak
Age: 37
World ranking: 36
Career top-level wins: 3
Most recent top-level win: 2021
Kokrak is playing in his first LIV tournament in Bedminster; he doesn’t have a top-10 finish since winning in Houston in November.
--
Talor Gooch
Age: 30
World ranking: 41
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2021
Gooch earned a spot in all four majors for the first time this year but finished no better than 14th, with one missed cut.
--
Patrick Reed
Age: 31
World ranking: 45
Career top-level wins: 9
Most recent top-level win: 2021
Reed won the 2018 Masters but has dealt with on- and off-course controversies over the years.
--
Matthew Wolff
Age: 23
World ranking: 78
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2019
Only Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods and Wolff have won an NCAA championship and a PGA Tour event in the same calendar year.
--
Branden Grace
Age: 34
World ranking: 134
Career top-level wins: 12
Most recent top-level win: 2022
Grace won the second LIV Golf tournament in Oregon in early July.
ON THE DOWNSWING
Paul Casey
Age: 45
World ranking: 31
Career top-level wins: 18
Most recent top-level win: 2021
One of the better LIV players to never win a major; 16 of his 18 career top-level wins were from 2015 or earlier.
--
Sergio Garcia
Age: 42
World ranking: 70
Career top-level wins: 26
Most recent top-level win: 2020
Garcia has only one win since his 2017 Masters title and has seen his world ranking steadily decline.
--
Richard Bland
Age: 49
World ranking: 82
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The journeyman scored his only pro win last year at the age of 48, when he also cracked the world top 100 for the first time.
--
Lee Westwood
Age: 49
World ranking: 92
Career top-level wins: 27
Most recent top-level win: 2020
Westwood, a former world No. 1, has 19 top-10 major finishes without a win.
--
Phil Mickelson
Age: 52
World ranking: 96
Career top-level wins: 47
Most recent top-level win: 2021
Once one of the sport’s most beloved players, the six-time major winner decided to spend his twilight golf years playing for LIV.
--
Ian Poulter
Age: 46
World ranking: 107th
Career top-level wins: 15
Most recent top-level win: 2018
All but one of the Englishman’s victories came in 2012 or earlier. Known more for his Ryder Cup prowess.
--
Charl Schwartzel
Age: 37
World ranking: 121
Career top-level wins: 12
Most recent top-level win: 2016
Schwartzel’s final-round 66 at the 2011 Masters was memorable, but the bulk of his success has been in Europe.
--
Charles Howell III
Age: 43
World ranking: 169
Career top-level wins: 3
Most recent top-level win: 2018
The PGA Tour veteran has earned millions over a lengthy pro career despite not winning all that often.
--
Henrik Stenson
Age: 46
World ranking: 173
Career top-level wins: 16
Most recent top-level win: 2017
Stenson, who won the 2016 British Open, was removed as European Ryder Cup captain after joining LIV.
--
Pat Perez
Age: 46
World ranking: 185
Career top-level wins: 3
Most recent top-level win: 2017
Perez once was No. 18 in the world, but now is known more for his collection of Jordans sneakers than his golf game.
--
Hideto Tanihara
Age: 43
World ranking: 207
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A.
Tanihara has won 16 times on the Japanese tour and twice more on the Asian tour.
--
Martin Kaymer
Age: 37
World ranking: 267
Career top-level wins: 12
Most recent top-level win: 2014
Kaymer’s three wins on U.S. soil were all impressive — two majors and the 2014 Players Championship — but he hasn’t been relevant in years.
--
Wade Ormsby
Age: 42
World ranking: 319
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2017
Ormsby has split his time between the European, Asian and Australian tours, never making much of an impact.
--
Graeme McDowell
Age: 42
World ranking: 398
Career top-level wins: 14
Most recent top-level win: 2020
McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but his best years are well behind him.
ANONYMOUS JOURNEYMEN
Yuki Inamori
Age: 27
World ranking: 81
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Inamori has won four times on the Japanese tour, with two victories this year.
--
Matt Jones
Age: 42
World ranking: 84
Career top-level wins: 2
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The Australian’s two PGA Tour victories came nearly seven years apart, in 2014 and 2021.
--
Shaun Norris
Age: 40
World ranking: 89
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2022
Norris has played much of his career in Asia, Africa and Australia, but he won a European tour event in March.
--
Scott Vincent
Age: 30
World ranking: 93
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Vincent, from Zimbabwe, has won four times on various Asian tours since August 2021.
--
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Age: 31
World ranking: 100
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Kinoshita’s experience is mostly limited to the Japanese tour, where he’s won twice
--
Hudson Swafford
Age: 34
World ranking: 102
Career top-level wins: 3
Most recent top-level win: 2022
After winning in January, Swafford missed seven cuts in 12 PGA Tour events before leaving for LIV.
--
Bernd Wiesberger
Age: 36
World ranking: 110
Career top-level wins: 8
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The Austrian has just one top-10 finish this year and finished near the bottom of the leader board at the first two LIV events.
--
Jinichiro Kozuma
Age: 28
World ranking: 116
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Kozuma has two wins on the Japanese tour, most recently in April
--
Justin Harding
Age: 36
World ranking: 123
Career top-level wins: 2
Most recent top-level win: 2021
The South African has fallen down the rankings after cracking the world top 100 in 2018 and 2019.
--
Carlos Ortiz
Age: 31
World ranking: 133
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2020
With his win in Houston in 2020, Ortiz became only the third Mexican golfer to win on the PGA Tour and the first since 1978.
--
Laurie Canter
Age: 32
World ranking: 135
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
The Englishman has nine career top-10 finishes, all since 2019 and all on the European tour.
--
Peter Uihlein
Age: 32
World ranking: 347
Career top-level wins: 1
Most recent top-level win: 2013
Uihlein never lived up to his billing after becoming one of the world’s top amateurs earlier this century.
--
Travis Smyth
Age: 27
World ranking: 426
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Smyth’s lone professional win came in his first pro event, a PGA Tour of Australasia tournament in 2017.
--
Chase Koepka
Age: 28
World ranking: 1,712
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Brooks’s younger brother missed the cut in seven of his previous nine tournaments before joining LIV.
YOUNGSTERS
Sam Horsfield
Age: 25
World ranking: 90
Career top-level wins: 3
Most recent top-level win: 2022
The budding English star won in Belgium earlier this year but missed the cut in all three major appearances in 2022.
--
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Age: 24
World ranking: 95
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
The young Thai golfer won an Asian Tour event earlier this year, his second on that circuit.
--
Hennie du Plessis
Age: 25
World ranking: 144
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A.
The South African finished second at the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in London earlier this year.
--
Phachara Khongwatmai
Age: 23
World ranking: 148
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Another up-and-coming Thai golfer, Khongwatmai won an Asian Tour event in December.
--
Jediah Morgan
Age: 22
World ranking: 276
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Morgan won a PGA Tour of Australasia event in January in only his fourth professional tournament.
--
Turk Pettit
Age: 23
World ranking: 649
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Pettit won the 2021 NCAA championship at Clemson. He finished 45th and 46th out of 48 at the first two LIV tournaments.
--
James Piot
Age: 23
World ranking: 1,826
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Piot turned pro in May and almost immediately jumped to LIV after missing the cut at all six PGA Tour events he played.
--
David Puig
Age: 20
World ranking: 1,818
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
Still an amateur, Puig has found great success at Arizona State.
--
Eugenio Chacarra
Age: 22
World ranking: 1,826
Career top-level wins: 0
Most recent top-level win: N/A
The Spaniard left Oklahoma State, where he was a first-team all-American, early to join LIV.