Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — To score two runs in the first inning Tuesday, the Washington Nationals used soft contact of 67.4 mph (a single for Victor Robles), 66.6 (a single for César Hernández), 56.3 (a tap out for Juan Soto), 51.8 (an RBI groundout for Josh Bell) and 91.2 (an RBI single for Yadiel Hernandez).

What was missing at the start of a 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a game highlighted by Luis García’s two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth? Barrels and Nelson Cruz.

And the latter — the absence of a player who is 1 for 16 since the all-star break — mattered more than a small-ball rally or a second straight victory at Dodger Stadium. Cruz didn’t sit because of an injury. No, the 42-year-old designated hitter had most of the night off to reset amid another troubling slump. He did pinch-hit in the eighth, facing lefty Garrett Cleavinger, and struck out swinging. He then faced Cleavinger again in the ninth and doubled to drive in two.

Advertisement

But when the Nationals signed Cruz to a one-year, $15 million deal in March, the assumption was he would be flipped for a package of controllable players before the Aug. 2 deadline. A year ago, the Minnesota Twins used Cruz, who by that point in the year had 19 homers, to net Joe Ryan, their Opening Day starter for 2022.

Cruz’s contract this year felt beneficial for both sides: Washington, in a sense, was spending big in a scaled-back payroll to then move Cruz and land prospects who could eventually contribute on much lower salaries. Cruz received what could be his final significant payday and had a solid chance of playing meaningful games in August, September and maybe October.

Now, though, with less than a week until the deadline, it’s fair to ask if the Nationals can get anything of value for Cruz, who has a career-low on-base-plus slugging percentage of .668. And if that means the prospective return is so low the upside would be visible only through a microscope, is it instead worth keeping Cruz as a mentor for whoever remains on the roster? That’s one of many questions for the front office in the next seven days.

Advertisement

“His timing is a little off. He’s a little late getting his foot down,” Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday afternoon. “I know he came out early today to hit, so it’s something he wanted to work on. But he’s been doing this for so many years, he knows himself really well. He knows his swing really well. He worked with [hitting coach] Darnell [Coles] today on just getting ready a little bit earlier. … I just wanted to give him a day, knowing that we’ve got a quick turnaround tomorrow.”

To this point, any rest for Cruz was due to nagging injuries. He has otherwise appeared in 88 of the club’s 99 games. Asked about the veteran’s struggles Tuesday, Martinez repeated that Cruz is often late and chasing too much. The manager believes that the former has led to the latter.

As for any shot at regression to the mean — whatever the mean is in Cruz’s 18th season — some underlying numbers are favorable. He ranks in the 70th percentile or higher in average exit velocity, hard hit percentage, barrel percentage and walk percentage, according to Statcast. Not so sunny are his percentile ranks in whiff percentage (11th), chase rate (31st) and strikeout percentage (43rd). And his average launch angle is 7.1, way down from an average of 11.2 since 2015, meaning he’s putting too few balls in the air.

Advertisement

Cruz’s month-by-month stats show he clicked at the wrong time. He was ice cold in April and July. His last homer came against the Texas Rangers on June 25. His only two extra-base hits in July are doubles, including his gapper to left-center Tuesday.

So maybe a two-hour break will help him rediscover what worked in May and June, when he had a .892 OPS with six homers. Or the Nationals (34-65) just miscalculated on Cruz, as most evidence says, and that will be that.

Without him in the starting lineup, the Nationals scored early and then were limited by Dodgers starter Mitch White. Right fielder Mookie Betts played a big part, too. After Luis García tripled with one down in the fourth, García was held at third on Maikel Franco’s flyball to right because Betts’s arm is so strong. And in the fifth, after Josh Bell lined a two-out single to right, Victor Robles tried to score from second and Betts threw a strike to nail him at the plate.

Advertisement

But García, part of the Nationals’ next generation, made up for the missed opportunities. The eighth inning started with Bell reaching on a throwing error by second baseman Gavin Lux. From there, Cruz struck out swinging, Keibert Ruiz struck out looking and García stepped in. Cleavinger got ahead 1-2 before García fouled off a well-placed slider. Then Cleavinger tried a front-door, inside slider and García sent it 397 feet out to right.

The 22-year-old dropped his bat, pointed to the dugout and floated around the bases. Washington tacked on four insurance runs courtesy of Bell, Cruz and Ruiz in the ninth. García finished with three hits, as did Robles in the leadoff spot. Relievers Jordan Weems, Erasmo Ramírez, Victor Arano and Hunter Harvey were spotless for four innings behind Josiah Gray, making it nine scoreless for the bullpen in the series.

There was a bit of silver lining yet.

GiftOutline Gift Article