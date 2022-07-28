Trump takes center stage in run-up to LIV Golf’s third tournament

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Former president Donald Trump took part in a rare public golf outing on Thursday to ceremonially open the latest LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament, which will begin Friday at a course he owns about an hour west of New York City. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trump teed off to a clattering of cameras to start the tournament’s pro-am competition, but the course was otherwise mostly silent as he moved down the first fairway, with Thursday’s event closed to the public.

Trump, an avid golfer whose loose adherence to the game’s rule book has been scrutinized, rarely plays in public. His midmorning round came days after news reports that the Justice Department is questioning Trump’s associates about his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Asked by a reporter on the first tee box if he intended to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, he said, “You’re gonna be so happy … we’ll let you know pretty soon.”

Trump, wearing a white, short-sleeved polo and his trademark red cap, and his son Eric teed off in front of reporters and a few dozen volunteers and event staffers, including LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman. Trump and his son were paired with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, two of the biggest names to make the lucrative jump from the PGA Tour, long the world’s most high-profile golf circuit, to the Saudi-backed LIV series.

The two professionals clapped and cheered when Trump sent his first drive straight but just off the fairway.

Following the shot, Trump turned to a group of observers, which included his daughter Ivanka and her husband, former White House adviser Jared Kushner, and said, “Glad that’s over with.”

Trump’s private club is swathed in LIV signage this week, much of it trumpeting the organization’s slogan, “Golf, but louder.” And to kick off its third tournament, the Saudi-backed breakaway league turned to one of its loudest, most visible supporters, whose courses will host two events in LIV’s inaugural season.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster hosted the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and was chosen by the PGA of America to host the men’s PGA Championship in 2022. But in January 2021, days after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the PGA of America stripped Trump National of the tournament, saying such an event would be “detrimental to the PGA of America brand.”

On Thursday, Trump was asked if he had any regrets that his course was hosting a LIV Golf event and not one sanctioned by the USGA or PGA Tour.

“No, no regrets,” Trump said. “That’s their problem. This course blows every other course away.”

Trump also was asked how much money he was bringing in by hosting the LIV tournament.

“I don’t do it for that," he said. "They’ve been very generous, but I don’t do it for that. I do it because I think it’s great for golf.”

During Thursday’s round, Trump drove his own cart, which featured a presidential seal and a red, white and blue golf bag on the back. On the par-4 opening hole, he left a 15-putt short and recorded a bogey. After watching the pros tee off from the back tees on the 446-yard second hole, Trump looked down the hill toward the blue tees.

“I’m gonna find a more comfortable tee,” he said, settling back into his cart.

The group at times played best-ball, so when Trump’s drive at the third hole landed in a bunker, his caddie scooped it up before Trump was even back on his cart. On the fifth hole, Trump declined to attempt any putts.

The no-cut, shotgun-style LIV tournament begins in earnest on Friday and will feature 48 professional players from across the world, many who’ve left traditional tours lured by generous Saudi-backed contracts. But Thursday morning’s pro-am tournament, which included an assortment of celebrities, social media influencers and conservative voices, unofficially opened the event.

Caitlyn Jenner teed off with English golfers Paul Casey and Ian Poulter. Charles Barkley was paired with Spain’s Sergio Garcia and South African Louis Oosthuizen, and radio host Clay Travis played with American Brooks Koepka.

But Trump, surely trying to draw attention to the weekend tournament on his course, was the most noteworthy name. While he’s a devoted golfer, most of his rounds take place far away from the public or reporters.

This week marks the third event of the controversial LIV Golf series, and its second in the United States. With its Saudi benefactors bankrolling the enterprise and poaching golfers from the PGA and European tours with lucrative contracts and signing bonuses, the new tour has faced heavy criticism. This week, with three days of golf taking place on a Trump-owned course less than 50 miles from Manhattan, promises a new level of scrutiny.

Already, family members of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have called on Trump to cancel the event and had two news conferences planned for this week in Bedminster in an effort to shine a light on Saudi involvement in the attacks — which involved 15 Saudi nationals — and make sure golfers are aware of what they’ve signed up for.

“They’ve been given their talking points. And their talking points are to defend their actions for joining the LIV tournament and to say that the kingdom is not a bad actor,” Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United — whose husband, Tom, worked in the World Trade Center’s North Tower — said in an interview. “And we’re going to challenge that. They are misguided thinking that they can just now say what they want to say about the kingdom.”

