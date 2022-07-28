Mike Trout addresses alarm over back injury: ‘My career isn’t over’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mike Trout addressed reactions of alarm about his ailing back by declaring Wednesday that his injury issues do not spell the end of his playing days. “I appreciate all the prayers,” the Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder said, “but my career isn’t over.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Speaking to reporters following Los Angeles’s 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals — Trout’s 10th straight missed game since he left a July 12 contest with what were described as upper back spasms — he sought to clarify comments made earlier in the day by Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad.

Before Wednesday’s game, Frostad revealed that Trout had been diagnosed with what the trainer termed a “rare” condition, costovertebral dysfunction.

“I think we have to have some concern on that,” Frostad said. “He’s a little more upbeat today and starting to feel like he’s getting the benefits [of treatment]. But long-term, we do have to look at this as something he has to manage, not just through the rest of this season but also through the rest of his career probably.”

Trout said that in the wake of Frostad’s comments, his “phone was blowing up.”

“It said my career’s over. That’s news to me,” Trout asserted.

“I think [Frostad] meant that I have to stay on top of the routine I do on a daily basis to keep it from coming back,” added the 10-time all-star, who turns 31 in August. “I feel good where it’s at right now. Every day it’s improving. And I feel really good.”

Trout has seen a back specialist and reportedly received a cortisone injection that has yet to reach its full effect. After being sidelined with his back issue earlier this month, Trout was expected to return after a few days and participate in last week’s All-Star Game, but he was scratched from the American League lineup shortly before the game began. The Angels then placed him on the 10-day injured list with what they described as left rib cage inflammation.

Costovertebral dysfunction occurs at joints where ribs meet vertebrae and can be caused or exacerbated by rotating the torso.

“This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back,” Frostad said. “The doctor, who is one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn’t see a lot of these. And for it to happen in a baseball player, we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis, just getting prepared. And then also playing in the outfield. … There’s so many things that can aggravate it.”

There is no clear timetable for Trout to return. Regarding the possibility that he might have to sit out the rest of 2022, a year after a calf injury limited Trout to 36 games, Frostad said: “We hope not. I don’t think we’re at that point where we’re going to make that decision.”

Trout said his understanding was that the condition is “rare for a baseball player,” but he expressed optimism that he could “stay on top of it.”

“I don’t even know how I got it,” he said. “I can’t pinpoint exactly what happened. It just started aching, and it got to a point where it was bothering my swing. But like I said, the last two or three days, the progress has been great.”

As for concern about his long-term outlook, the three-time MVP described that as “a little exaggeration.”

“No, I’m not worried about it,” Trout said. “It’s just one [of] them things — you play, you swing a lot, and things pop up. And I’ve been playing through it for a little bit, and it just got to a point where it just was time to figure it out, and we figured it out. It’s going in the right direction.”

