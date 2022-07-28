Orioles’ Trey Mancini enjoys magical moment with inside-the-park homer

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Trey Mancini said afterward: “You can’t script it better than that.” Sports, and specifically in this case, baseball, showed again Thursday why Hollywood has nothing on the spine-tingling moments that real-life competition can create. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Consider the unlikely confluence of circumstance in Baltimore, where the Orioles were taking on the Tampa Bay Rays: Fans already roaring for Mancini, a beloved, longtime franchise fixture in possibly his final home at-bat before the MLB trade deadline. A day at the ballpark dedicated to the memory of a devoted young fan taken too soon by cancer, a disease Mancini himself battled. And, on an 0-2 count, a flyball lifted seemingly harmlessly toward the waiting glove of an opposing outfielder.

Then … magic.

Losing the ball in the afternoon sky, Rays outfielder Josh Lowe had it glance off his left cheek and bounce away. Mancini, never known as the fastest runner, chugged his way around the bases and beat the eventual throw to the plate for an astonishing inside-the-park home run.

“A fairy tale has come to life!” exclaimed the O’s TV announcer.

The eighth-inning play didn’t necessarily win the game for the Orioles — they were already up 1-0 and maintained the shutout for a 3-0 victory — but it provided Baltimore fans and players alike with not just a highlight, but an indelible memory.

“I can’t believe that just happened,” Mancini said in an on-field interview shortly after the last out was recorded. “Of anything that’s happened throughout my career, I think getting an inside-the-park home run is by far the craziest thing.”

The 30-year-old outfielder/first baseman/designated hitter then pointed out that the sequence unfolded on Mo Gaba Day, when the team honored the inspiring superfan who died two years ago at the age of 14. Before the game, Mancini caught a ceremonial first pitch from Gaba’s mother. “I know he was up there smiling, and laughing at me running around the bases,” Mancini said of Gaba after the dramatic win.

Later, while wearing a #MoStrong T-shirt and standing in front of a Gaba bobblehead at his locker, Mancini told reporters, “I had some help from somebody. That was absolutely insane. I’d like to think Mo had a hand in it.”

O’s Manager Brandon Hyde seemed to agree.

“Lost in the sun — or lost somewhere up in the air,” he said of the fateful flyball. “A special play.”

Adding another layer was the possibility that Mancini might soon be moved to another team. Despite the fact that the Orioles are hovering around the wild-card race as they enjoy their best season in six years, his name has come up in trade rumors. Baltimore’s games before Tuesday’s trade deadline are at Cincinnati and Texas, so Thursday’s eighth-inning at-bat served as the last chance before then for O’s fans to show Mancini how much he meant to them.

Between the eighth and ninth innings, Mancini was sent out of the dugout for a prolonged curtain call.

“It meant a lot,” he said of the chance to bask in cheers. “Again, I have no idea what the next few days bring, but I wanted to make sure to soak in every moment today, just in case this was it.”

The connection between @TreyMancini and the Baltimore faithful is special. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3Yji9Ips8k — MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2022

An eighth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2013 MLB draft, Mancini has spent his entire career in the organization and has been a full-time member of the major league squad since 2017. After establishing himself as one of the game’s better young sluggers, he was forced to sit out the 2020 season following a diagnosis of Stage 3 colon cancer. Mancini endured chemotherapy treatments — getting support along the way from Gaba, among others — while the threat of coronavirus hung over his ordeal. He eventually received medical clearance and was back in the O’s lineup by the start of last season.

Gaba’s passing on July 28, 2020, resonated deeply with Mancini. On the first Mo Gaba Day staged by the Orioles one year ago, Mancini also homered on an 0-2 count to help Baltimore get a dramatic win. Somehow, he was able to one-up himself Thursday with a far less likely trip around the base paths. It was the first inside-the-park home run of his career, and the first managed by anyone at Camden Yards since 2011.

Mancini soon may not be calling Camden Yards home anymore, although he said postgame that he hoped he could “stick around and still be a part of this team.”

“But I understand how the business works and I don’t really have a say in it,” he added. “I’m just going to go out there every day and keep playing for this team and the name across my chest, because I love this city and the team, and I love these guys in here. It’s just been such a fun year.”

It wasn’t quite as enjoyable an afternoon for Lowe, who took Mancini’s flyball off his face. Sporting a welt on his cheek afterward, the 24-year-old Tampa Bay outfielder told reporters, “Kind of a tough sky toward the end. Hadn’t really been like that at all. A lot of clouds, so you could see I didn’t have sunglasses on, and it had been fine the entire time. … That was the first one that really got up there and got in the clouds.”

Mancini said he could tell Lowe was having difficulty tracking the ball.

“The second that I saw him put his glove up,” Mancini said, “I knew that I needed to get going, you know, get scooting.”

Approximately 17 seconds and one adroit slide into home later, he sent into delirium a crowd that had been intent on giving him a rousing send-off.

“Baseball, man,” said O’s starter Jordan Lyles, who earned the win after quelling the Rays’ bats for 5⅔ innings. “No one else deserves it more than [Mancini]. Great person. Great teammate.

“Baltimore, if this is it, they have been very lucky to have him.”

