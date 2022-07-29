We now interrupt your angst about the trade deadline for Baby Shark Day

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bin Jeong can’t quite remember at what point in the 2019 baseball season she learned “Baby Shark” singalongs had become commonplace at Nationals Park. Jeong is the CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of Pinkfong, the South Korea-based company behind the popular children’s tune, and she’s not a sports fan. She guesses it wasn’t until October, during the Nationals’ run to the World Series title, that she became aware of the Gerardo Parra-sparked crossover.

“I didn’t actually watch the games,” Jeong said. “But I did see all the YouTube videos of everyone singing and doing the ‘Baby Shark’ dance inside the stadium, which was mesmerizing. This was something that we never expected. … I think it was a magical moment that we couldn’t really orchestrate, and it just happened.”

It will happen again Sunday, in less magical form, when the last-place Nationals celebrate Baby Shark Day during their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baby Shark mascots will be in attendance, an animated music video featuring Screech, the Nationals’ mascot, and Baby Shark will play on the scoreboard and the first 8,000 fans 12 and under will receive a Nationals-branded Baby Shark song cube. Parra, who joined the Nationals’ front office as a special assistant after retiring in May, is not scheduled to attend.

You've gotta see Gerardo Parra's Baby Shark intro.



pic.twitter.com/kjmb6vaoUl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2019

Depending on one’s point of view, the day’s festivities will either provide a nostalgic respite from speculation about Juan Soto’s future ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline or an annoying, played-out soundtrack amid a miserable season. (Is it the end, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo?)

“Baby Shark” became the 2019 Nationals’ improbable anthem after Parra began using it as his walk-up song in June in honor of his 2-year-old daughter. After Washington started to turn its season around, Parra and his teammates began celebrating hits by making the hand motions from the “Baby Shark” music video, which, with more than 11 billion views since 2016, is the most viewed video in YouTube history.

When Jeong and her colleagues at Pinkfong USA’s headquarters in Los Angeles got word of the craze, in part through Parra’s Instagram posts, they decided to show their support. Before Game 3 of the 2019 National League Championship Series, WowWee, Pinkfong’s toy partner, sent Parra a box of plush Baby Shark toys. Parra hung one of them from the railing in front of the Nationals’ dugout for the remainder of the playoffs. The toy was authenticated and sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after the World Series.

“Before that, it was all organic,” Jeong said of the Nationals’ Baby Shark connection.

Pinkfong’s Baby Shark mascot toured D.C. and handed out toys before Game 3 of the World Series. Ahead of Game 5, Parra invited the mascot, with Pinkfong USA Chief Content Officer Marina Lee inside the yellow costume, to visit the players’ family room at Nationals Park. The coronavirus pandemic contributed to the three-year delay in Pinkfong’s first official partnership with a pro sports team.

While the Nationals have fallen on hard times since their World Series triumph, Baby Shark continues to thrive; the character spawned a TV series on Nickelodeon and has a movie in the works.

“Luckily I’m not tired of it yet,” Jeong said of the song, which she hears almost daily.

And Nationals fans? Check back after Sunday.

