Commanders camp notes: Chase Young to miss Week 1, fan turnout improves

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will miss the season opener and possibly longer, Coach Ron Rivera said Friday after training camp practice. “He will not play the first game,” Rivera said. “I’m going to put it that way. … He will not be ready for the first game.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rivera indicated at first that Young would begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which the team placed him on at the start of camp. But the coach then backed off that statement and declined to give a finite timetable for Young’s recovery.

The news isn’t surprising, given Young’s inability to participate in organized team activities or minicamp. Young’s November ACL surgery was extensive, and Rivera has said the team is playing it safe with his return.

The Commanders have several options for handling Young’s delayed start:

1. They can add him to the 53-man roster after cutdowns in late August and play him when he’s ready.

2. They can start him on the PUP list, where he would not count against the roster cap. He would have to miss at least four games before returning, but he’d still be allowed to participate in team meetings.

3. They can start him on injured reserve, which would also require him to miss at least the first four games. The team would then have a three-week window in which it could activate Young or leave him on IR.

Young tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 10 last season, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He indicated to reporters earlier this year that the ACL had been reconstructed, with the torn ligament removed and replaced with tissue from his other knee.

Depending on the severity of the tear, some athletes have their ACLs repaired, rather than reconstructed. Repair is typically a less invasive procedure to reattach the torn ligament. Reconstructions are considered the gold standard but typically include longer recoveries than repairs.

Young spent time in Colorado Springs for his rehabilitation during the summer. In Ashburn, over the first three days of camp, he has observed practice and worked with trainers on the side field.

“It was a serious injury, obviously, with surgery, and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to,” Rivera said. “He’s on time as far as where the doctors think he should be, and as he gets better and better, we can update you. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be."

More fans in Ashburn

Fan turnout improved significantly on Friday compared to the showing Thursday. The Commanders hosted multiple military veterans, including one who spoke to the team in the huddle following practice.

First Sergeant Cedric King, a double amputee, celebrated “his 10 years of life,” Rivera said.

“He had a life-altering experience in the Middle East,” the coach added. "I’ve known him for a long time. .... And he had a nice message for our players. Just when you don’t think you can, you can. It was about pushing through, persevering. I thought it was a very good message for our players.”

Almost all wore the team’s new gear, and many brought Fatheads of their favorite players. A cluster of fans along the sideline even chirped at players.

When receiver Dax Milne caught a pass along the right sideline, those fans yelled, “Mr. Steal Your Girl!” referencing recent headlines about his former college teammate and friend Zach Wilson, now the quarterback for the Jets. They also begged cornerback Kendall Fuller to get interceptions, pleaded with Carson Wentz to keep his throws down and at one point yelled to the whole offense, “We need a completion!”

Injury updates

Running back Antonio Gibson (hamstring) worked on the side field, just as he did the first two days of camp. Receiver Curtis Samuel participated in warmups and individuals but was limited in team drills. Rivera said the team is trying to be cautious with him and prevent lingering issues from the groin and hamstring injuries he dealt with last season.

Guard Trai Turner didn’t practice because of a quad injury, according to Rivera, and others — including tight end John Bates and defensive back Troy Apke — were dealing with nicks and bruises.

