Russell brothers return to the boxing ring after their father’s death

Gary Russell Jr. had parked his restored 1965 Mustang in front of the family home in Capitol Heights, Md., for three weeks in early May, informing the ailing patriarch and trainer of the accomplished boxing Russells he wouldn’t drive it again without his father riding in the passenger seat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Type 2 diabetes was ravaging Gary Russell Sr.’s body to the point where his left foot was amputated in December. Strokes also had severely diminished Russell Sr., but his eldest son continued to press him to take a spin around the old neighborhood.

The motivational tactics worked.

“We’ve got to go for a ride in this damn car,” Russell Jr. told his father, who guided the featherweight to the WBC title he held for almost seven years. “I need you to see what I did to it. I need you to bless it for me. We went for a ride, and he loved the car. He loved the worked I put into it.”

Russell Sr., 63, died the next day. Among the boxing progeny he left behind in addition to Russell Jr. was 140-pounder Gary Antuanne Russell, who is fighting Saturday for the first time without his father in his corner. Antuanne, 26, will face Cuba’s Rances Barthelemy with Russell Jr. as his trainer.

The scheduled 10-rounder at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center matches unbeaten Antuanne against a former lightweight contender (29-1-1, 15 knockouts) 11 years his senior. Antuanne (15-0-0) has won all of his bouts via knockout and remains in the hunt for a major title shot.

The fight is one of the co-features before the main event between Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr., in a Premier Boxing Champions triple-header airing on Showtime.

“It’s very heavy on me, very emotional,” Antuanne said last week during a break from training. “My father not being here, just his aura, his presence, that’s not there anymore. Training has been intense. Pain from the training, his absence, we’ve got to endure that and keep moving forward.”

Russell Sr. was at Russell Jr.’s upset loss to Filipino Mark Magsayo in Atlantic City in January. Russell Sr. sat in the front row at the Borgata Event Center in a wheelchair rather than planted on his customary corner stool but still managed to holler encouragement and strategy.

A month later Russell Sr. attended Antuanne’s most recent fight in late February, when he scored a technical knockout over Viktor Postol in the 10th and final round at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. It marked the most impressive victory of Antuanne’s career.

Russell Jr. had taken on a larger role in helping to gird Antuanne for the Postol fight in light of their father’s failing health. The brothers have grown that much more connected since Russell Sr.’s passing, determined to continue his legacy by keeping the family name at the forefront of the sport.

“My dad told me that a parent who’s failed to prepare their offspring for life without them is a parent who’s failed them,” Russell Jr. said. “My father definitely has not failed us in any way, shape or form. He left us equipped with the tools, the skill set, the mental tenacity to be able to properly maneuver our way through this jungle called life. That’s the biggest thing.”

Russell Jr.’s future in the ring, however, remains uncertain. He is three months removed from surgery on his right shoulder after aggravating an injury during the Magsayo fight. There’s no timetable for his next bout, with his primary focus these days overseeing the family business in place of his father.

In all, four of Russell Sr.’s sons pursued boxing thanks to his direction, with each winning national Golden Gloves titles. Russell Jr. and Antuanne also made the U.S. Olympic team, and Gary Antonio Russell, 29, is an undefeated bantamweight with championship aspirations.

“The last conversation we had was, ‘We could take over the world,’ and it wasn’t exaggeration,” Antuanne said. “He felt we could get something done and leave a dent, an imprint in the world. He saw the journey he took his family through. He built it and put it together himself.”

The first Father’s Day without Russell Sr. was especially heartbreaking for the family that has endured other tragedies. The first was the murder of Devaun Drayton, one of Russell Sr.’s 11 children and a promising amateur fighter. Drayton, 17, was fatally shot in March 2004 in Northeast.

Another son, Gary “Boosa” Russell, was 25 when he died of a heart attack in December 2020.

The family, meantime, has dedicated this training camp to Russell Sr., whose presence is unmistakable at the Enigma gym in Capitol Heights. Poster-sized images of Russell Sr. adorn the walls surrounding the practice ring. Several photographs feature Russell Sr. with all of his boxing sons.

Antuanne points to one of him tightly embracing his father, with Russell Jr. sitting to his immediate right. The scene reminds Antuanne of the relationship Russell Sr. had with his sons in which fatherhood always mattered far more than boxing.

Antuanne recalled, for instance, Russell Sr. often reprimanding him or his brothers for failing to heed instruction in the ring and hours later preparing a feast for the entire family, typically consisting of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, collared greens and biscuits.

Occasionally there might be a special treat of lemon meringue pie, Russell Sr.’s favorite.

“He’d cuss us out, walk out the gym and come back and tell us to do it all over again to see if we could get it right, and if we don’t get it right, he’d cuss us out again,” Antuanne said. “But by the time we got home he was a full-fledged father. He had dinner ready for us every night. He never brought the things that went on in the gym into the household. That was his whole credo.”

