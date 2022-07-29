As Juan Soto trade rumors continue to swirl, Cardinals handle Nationals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sequence Friday night should go straight into the reel of plays to define 2022 for the Washington Nationals. Already trailing by four runs in the sixth, Aníbal Sánchez induced a soft foul pop between the third base line and the St. Louis Cardinals dugout. He ran after it. Catcher Keibert Ruiz and third baseman Ehire Adrianza did, too.

Ruiz, though, called off his teammates, then overran the ball. He twisted his body, a last-ditch attempt for the third out, but it nicked his glove and fell to the grass. A pitch later, right on cue, Lars Nootbar smacked a solo home run that chased Sánchez from the game. The Nationals eventually lost, 6-2, with St. Louis pulling away on back-to-back homers for Nolan Gorman and Nootbar in that inning.

Sánchez yielded six runs on six hits and threw 108 pitches in his third start of the year. He was replaced by Jordan Weems, who was sharp while recording four outs — and who was then followed by Victor Arano and Hunter Harvey. Washington (34-67) scored on a pair of sacrifice flies against starter Miles Mikolas and managed nothing else. Despite Friday’s result at Nationals Park, it was hard to ignore what really connects these teams at this point of the calendar.

That would be Juan Soto and Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Cardinals (53-49) have been an industry favorite to land Soto, should he get dealt, because of their strong farm system. Third baseman Jordan Walker, shortstop Masyn Winn and right-handed pitchers Gordon Graceffo and Tink Hence, all prospects, have been rumored as part of a package. So have outfielder Dylan Carlson and infielder Gorman, both of whom started for St. Louis in the series opener.

Carlson, 23, played center, batted first and knocked in the Cardinals’ first run with a groundout to first. Gorman, 22, played second, hit sixth and hammered a two-run, second-deck homer off Sánchez earlier in the sixth. Soto ripped a single and made a leaping catch against the side wall in the fifth. And a few levels above the field, four key members of the Cardinals’ front office took in the game.

That included John Mozeliak, their president of baseball operations, and general manager Mike Girsch. The evaluation — pretty clear-cut with Soto — will extend well beyond one weekend or Soto’s recent slump after a hot stretch to finish the first half. Plus, it makes sense for the Cardinals’ brain trust to be around the team and nearby if Mike Rizzo, the Nationals’ general manager, wanted to meet in person.

That they were at Nationals Park, and at this time of year, and as the entire baseball world considers St. Louis a possible destination for Soto, was fitting. Uncertainty with Soto has trailed the Nationals like a screaming shadow since the all-star break. The beginning of this series was no respite.

What’s the latest with reliever Sean Doolittle? Doolittle, 35, had an internal brace procedure for his left elbow Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Jeffrey Dugas at James Andrews’s orthopedic center in Birmingham, Ala. Doolittle, a free agent this winter, will be in a soft cast and have to wear a brace for about six weeks. His plan is to return for spring training next February, whether that’s with the Nationals or another club. And while all went well with the procedure, according to Doolittle, he was surprised Dugas was able to operate around his many tattoos and keep them intact.

How was Albert Pujols received in his final trip to Nationals Park? Before his first at-bat in the second inning, Pujols was given a standing ovation. That included Nationals fans and a good bit of Cardinals supporters. Pujols, 42 and retiring after this season, stepped out of the batter’s box and tipped his helmet. Then Sánchez, 38, got Pujols to ground out on a well-placed cutter.

The matchup had a combined age of 80. Washington’s starting outfield of Soto, Victor Robles and Yadiel Hernandez had a combined age of 82. Before the game, the Nationals had players and coaches sign photos for Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who is currently injured and also in his final season.

