Ryan Kerrigan signs 1-day contract to retire with Washington

Ryan Kerrigan has called it a career. The former Washington defensive end, the franchise’s all-time sacks leader, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Although NFL players don’t officially retire with specific teams, Kerrigan signed an honorary one-day contract with Washington on Friday to make it his first and last team.

“We are thrilled that Ryan Kerrigan is retiring in the burgundy and gold,” owners Daniel Snyder and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Ryan is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history both statistically and in how he carried himself with class both on the field and off the field in the community.

“We are honored that Ryan reached out and wanted to sign a one-day contract with the organization. Our all-time official sacks leader belongs in the burgundy and gold and we’re proud to welcome him home. We’d like to contract Ryan on a tremendous career. Although we will miss cheering for him on Sundays, we look forward to supporting him in whatever his next chapter has in store. Ryan and his family will always have a place here with this franchise.”

Washington drafted Kerrigan 16th overall in 2011, and he spent 10 years with the club before he was released. He played the 2021 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kerrigan played 156 games for Washington — including 139 consecutively in his first nine seasons — and totaled a franchise-record (since 1982, when the stat became official) 95.5 career sacks. Kerrigan also finished his career with 457 tackles (120 for loss), three interceptions that were returned for touchdowns and 26 forced fumbles.

But he was regarded as more than a star on the field. Off the field, he was leader and a mentor to many players — including those who would eventually push him out at defensive end and prompt the franchise to go younger.

“RK didn’t have to open his arms to me and help me throughout the whole season,” Chase Young said after his rookie year. “You hear them stories where that doesn’t happen all the time. I always thank RK for doing that and always thank him for the type of man that he is, just welcoming me with open arms and teaching me the game. RK knows it’s all love. We’re going to have this relationship forever. That’s big bro. I’ve got nothing but love for RK. He knows that.”

Kerrigan issued a lengthy statement Friday to thank his family, the Snyders, his former coaches and teammates and Washington’s fans. He wrote that he’s “proud to call D.C. ‘home,’ ” and that he “never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player.” On Saturday, he plans to join fans at training camp and relive the experience from the sidelines.

“While I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan added. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

