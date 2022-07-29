Trinity Rodman scores twice but Spirit’s winless streak continues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Spirit welcomed back five starters Friday from U.S. national team duty, but even after taking three leads and watching Trinity Rodman score twice, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions settled for a 3-3 draw with the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington (1-5-8) has not won since the May 1 opener and, with eight games left and sitting next to last in the 12-team standings, further endangered its chances of returning to the six-club playoffs.

All the scoring occurred in a 20-minute span bridging intermission. Rodman, a 20-year-old forward who helped the U.S. team win the Concacaf W Championship in Mexico, scored in the 42nd and 56th minutes, notching the first two-goal game of her professional career. Tara McKeown also scored, but the last-place Courage (2-5-3) answered each time.

Diana Ordoñez (University of Virginia) had two goals, including the last equalizer, which came on a 62nd-minute penalty kick.

Not all of the Spirit’s returning U.S. players were available: Defender Emily Sonnett (foot) and forward Ashley Hatch (leg) were sidelined.

North Carolina welcomed back goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who started three of five U.S. games at the W Championship. But the hosts were without dynamic attackers Debinha and Kerolin, who are with the Brazilian national team in Colombia for Copa América Femenina, which serves as 2023 World Cup qualifying.

The Courage also was missing starting defenders Merritt Mathias (covid protocol) and Jaelene Daniels, who declined to wear the team’s rainbow uniform on Pride Night, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Five years ago, citing religious reasons, Daniels turned down a U.S. national team call-up because the squad was planning to wear jerseys with rainbow colors.

In a pregame statement, the Courage said, “While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself.”

The teams combined for three goals in the last five minutes of the first half.

In the 42nd, Washington went ahead on Rodman’s first goal. Amber Brooks won the ball 35 yards out. Tara McKeown connected with Ashley Sanchez, whose no-look pass set up Rodman for an angled bid into the far side.

Two minutes later, the Courage drew even. On Denise O’Sullivan’s through ball, Brittany Ratcliffe (Virginia) split two defenders and slotted a low shot past goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

In the first minute of stoppage time, the Spirit reclaimed the lead, when McKeown beat Murphy to O’Hara’s high cross and headed in her first goal.

Eight minutes into the second half, Meredith Speck intercepted Kingsbury’s stray clearance and crossed to Ordoñez for a tap-in.

Three minutes later, Rodman pressured defender Kaleigh Kurtz, seized possession and ripped a rising shot into the near side for her fourth goal of the year. In the 62nd, Ordoñez converted a penalty kick after Ratcliffe drew off-the-ball contact in the box.

The Courage hit the crossbar in stoppage time.

Notes: Midway through the first half, the match was delayed 68 minutes because of lightning. … Spirit defender Sam Staab set a club record by making her 60th consecutive appearance, all starts. She surpassed Christine Nairn (2014-16). … Washington will visit Racing Louisville (2-6-5) next Friday.

THORNS 2, RACING 1: In Louisville, Hina Sugita scored in the 74th minute as Portland (6-1-6) moved into first place. Sophia Smith, a U.S. national team forward, scored in the seventh minute before Alex Chidiac equalized in the 29th. Smith is second in the NWSL scoring race with nine goals, two behind the San Diego Wave’s Alex Morgan.

