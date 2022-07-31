A look back at Bill Russell’s remarkable life

1956-1969: The Celtics’ luck takes a turn

Because he played in the Summer Olympics, Russell could not sign with the Celtics until December, and his first game is Dec. 22, 1956, against the Hawks. The Celtics had never won an NBA championship, and he silences critics with defensive play that brings the team an NBA title in his first season. (When he breaks his ankle the following year, the Celtics lose in the championship series.)

Advertisement

Starting in 1959, the Celtics win eight straight championships, something no team has come close to doing since. In 1958, 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1965, Russell is the league’s MVP. During 13 seasons with the Celtics, the team advances to the Finals 12 times, winning 11 championships.