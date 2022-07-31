Ruling in Deshaun Watson disciplinary case is expected Monday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The initial ruling in the disciplinary case of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely to be delivered Monday to the NFL and the NFL Players Association, according to a person familiar with the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That ruling is being made by Sue L. Robinson, a former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and the players union. She conducted a three-day hearing in Delaware that concluded June 30, then had each side submit a post-hearing brief. Another person connected to the case also said a ruling is expected early this week.

The NFL argued to Robinson for an indefinite suspension of a least one full season under the league’s personal conduct policy by which Watson would be required to apply for reinstatement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The NFLPA is believed to have argued for no suspension.

If Robinson rules Watson violated the personal conduct policy and imposes discipline, either the league or the union can appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell or a person designated by him. If she rules Watson did not violate the conduct policy, the case is closed.

The NFLPA and Watson said in a joint statement Sunday night that Robinson “held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially” and urged all parties to abide by her ruling, without an appeal to Goodell.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office,” the statement by the NFLPA and Watson said. “This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct in more than two dozen civil suits. He has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime. Watson reached settlements in 20 of the 24 then-active lawsuits against him, according to Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women.

Buzbee later announced settlements by 30 women with the Houston Texans, Watson’s former team. One of the women had filed a lawsuit accusing the Texans of enabling Watson’s alleged behavior.

This is the first case being decided by Robinson under the revised version of the personal conduct policy put in place by the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. Goodell previously was empowered to make the initial disciplinary ruling and resolve any appeal.

Watson is in training camp with the Browns. He was traded from the Texans this offseason and signed a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

