Cyclist Matt Walls, spectators injured in Commonwealth Games crash

Matt Walls, England’s Olympic cycling champion, and several spectators were injured Sunday when he flew over barriers and into the crowd during the Commonwealth Games’ 15 km Scratch Race at Birmingham’s Lee Valley VeloPark in England.
Awful crash involving Matt Walls and spectators. #velodrome #crash #cycling #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/Lbk2KtuMKV— Sky Sports 🇻 (@Sky5Sports) July 31, 2022
Eight riders went down in the crash. The Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee also were taken to a hospital to be checked out. Two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome and did not require hospitalization, Birmingham 2022 said in a statement. The session was canceled and spectators were asked to leave while Walls, who won omnium gold and madison silver for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, was treated.
The incident occurred when Walls, 24, sought to avoid New Zealander George Jackson and Australia’s Josh Duffy, who were sliding up the banking. That forced Walls up onto the barrier and ultimately over it.