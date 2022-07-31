Cyclist Matt Walls, spectators injured in Commonwealth Games crash

Walls received medical attention for more than half an hour before he was taken to a hospital as a precaution . Walls was “alert and talking — as he has been throughout,” Team England said in a statement ( via Yahoo ).

Matt Walls, England’s Olympic cycling champion, and several spectators were injured Sunday when he flew over barriers and into the crowd during the Commonwealth Games’ 15 km Scratch Race at Birmingham’s Lee Valley VeloPark in England.

Eight riders went down in the crash. The Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee also were taken to a hospital to be checked out. Two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome and did not require hospitalization, Birmingham 2022 said in a statement. The session was canceled and spectators were asked to leave while Walls, who won omnium gold and madison silver for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, was treated.