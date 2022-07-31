Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics bounce back, take rematch from Storm

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With less than a minute left, Elena Delle Donne dribbled up the court as another former WNBA MVP (and ex-teammate) squared up in a defensive stance. She gave a hesitation dribble and burst toward the baseline with her left hand as Tina Charles shuffled her feet. Charles cut off the baseline as 13-time all-star Sue Bird hurried to help, but none of that mattered.

Delle Donne spun, split two of the best to play the game, took contact from Charles and double-clutched before putting up a half-hook that rattled through the rim with 46.5 seconds remaining.

The basket brought the Washington Mystics’ final points in a 78-75 victory over the Seattle Storm in the rematch as Washington bounced back from Saturday’s loss. Delle Donne missed a short runner over Ezi Magbegor with 14.9 seconds left Saturday; a basket would have given the Mystics a one-point lead. In the end, Washington fell by five in a matchup with major postseason implications.

“We just kind of felt like I could get it going on the block, especially towards the end of the game,” Delle Donne said. “I was seeing [double teams] on the block through the whole game. But towards the end of the game, other teams get nervous and need to close out on shooters. So I felt like if I caught it and went fast, I would have an opportunity to score the ball. And I just made sure this time to finish — unlike yesterday. Got to learn from your mistakes.”

The teams are now tied for fourth in the WNBA at 19-12, but the Storm holds the tiebreaker for playoff seeding and would host if they meet in the first round. Five games remain, but the teams are on track to fill the No. 4 and No. 5 playoff slots with the third-place Connecticut Sun (20-10) a game-and-a-half ahead of both.

Sunday’s victory let the Mystics avoid a three-game season sweep.

“If we play them in the playoffs, knowing that we can beat them is big, knowing that we can defend them,” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “They’re hard to defend. They have a lot of players who have played together for a while, so their offensive rhythm is pretty good right now. I think that’s a confidence booster for us.”

There were 13 lead changes Sunday — five in the third quarter alone — and nine ties as the teams punched and counterpunched all afternoon. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart, the 2018 league MVP, missed what would have been a game-tying three-pointer with 4.4 seconds remaining, and Gabby Williams missed a desperation heave with less than a second left.

The Mystics’ Ariel Atkins carried the load early and matched Stewart with a game-high 23 points. Delle Donne had just six points in the first half but finished with 17 points and six rebounds after the Mystics made an effort to get her more involved after halftime. Natasha Cloud had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the WNBA’s assists leader racked up 21 in the two games this weekend, including 10 on Sunday. Jewell Loyd scored 15 points for the Storm, and Bird posted 12 points and seven assists.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

Playoff bound

The Mystics became the fifth team to clinch a playoff spot when the Atlanta Dream lost Saturday. Their inclusion in the postseason seemed to be a given for most of the season, but Atkins wouldn’t take that for granted.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “We didn’t make playoffs last year. I don’t know if y’all remember that, but I remember it. I remember how all that felt. So it’s big. It’s not an easy thing to do in this league.”

Feeling better and better

Delle Donne played 32 minutes 36 seconds, her third most of the season while on a load management routine with her surgically repaired back. That was even more impressive considering it came on the second day of a back-to-back. Thibault said she asked to play more minutes, and the plan is for her to be in action Tuesday against the visiting Las Vegas Aces.

“Really exciting to be able to get through a back-to-back,” Delle Donne said. “This was a huge challenge that we kind of wanted to see how I’d respond, and I’m doing well. After the game [Saturday], I got a couple of hours of treatment, and then today I came in super early to get my work in. I’ll spend some time after. And then [Monday is] a great recovery day and then we have a really good Vegas team coming in. So I’m excited about the way I’m able to respond at this point in the season.”

The challenge continues

Over the next seven days, the Mystics face the Aces (22-8), the Chicago Sky (23-7) and the Los Angeles Sparks (12-16 entering Sunday night). Those are the top two teams in the league, and Los Angeles holds the eighth and final playoff slot.

The Mystics have additional motivation to knock the Sparks out of the playoff picture: Washington can swap for Los Angeles’s first-round pick thanks to the trade that sent the Dream the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft — and Thibault would love for that to be a lottery pick.

By the numbers

Cloud became the 32nd player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 assists; she’s now at 1,001. Atkins notched her 29th game with 10-plus points to tie the Aces’ Kelsey Plum for the league lead.

