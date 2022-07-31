In Wayne Rooney’s debut, D.C. United storms back for a stunning win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minutes before D.C. United’s match against Orlando City began Sunday, Wayne Rooney climbed the steps behind Audi Field’s south goal and took in the warm welcome from a gathering crowd hungry for him to lift the MLS club’s sinking fortunes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Four years ago, Rooney took the same short path as a player tasked with turning a good team into a championship one. Now as head coach, he faces a greater test. What transpired in front of him on a misty late afternoon began with despair but ended with unbridled joy.

In Rooney’s debut, United scored twice in second-half stoppage time for a 2-1 victory. United (6-12-3) ended a four-game winless streak and won for just the second time since early May.

Chris Durkin scored the equalizer on a one-timer, set up by Ola Kamara. In the dying seconds, Taxi Fountas volleyed in Kimarni Smith’s cross, triggering bedlam at Buzzard Point.

As a player, Rooney bedeviled Orlando (8-9-6) with goals, including a 60-yarder, and a remarkable tackle-assist sequence that cemented his place in United history. As a coach, his influence Sunday had limits. But as another defeat neared, the magic returned.

Rooney’s debut wasn’t the only one Sunday. Ravel Morrison, a well-traveled attacking midfielder who played for Rooney at Derby County, started.

Rooney stuck with newly acquired striker Miguel Berry and allowed Fountas, the team’s leading scorer and top creator, to float between lines. Almost four weeks after recording a hat trick at Orlando, Fountas had his space closed down quickly for most of this clash.

Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder who has caught Rooney’s eye, started for the fourth straight time.

Orlando went ahead in the ninth minute, the fifth time in seven matches United has conceded a goal in the opening 15 minutes. After a D.C. giveaway in midfield, Alexandre Pato slipped the ball ahead to Júnior Urso in stride for a one-timer from the top corner of the box. With goalkeeper Rafael Romo well off his line, Urso delicately chipped it into the far side-netting for his third goal.

In the 28th minute, Romo was caught surging forward on a long ball and, amid a mad scramble by his defenders to cover an open net, Pato missed high. Ten minutes later, Orlando’s Benji Michel missed an open net from close range.

United created no high-quality chances in the first half and was fortunate to enter the break trailing by just one goal. Another recent arrival, Chilean winger Martín Rodríguez, entered at the start of the second half.

Fountas had a glorious chance to equalize in the 61st minute when he one-timed Durkin’s cross from six yards. But goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made a sensational save, blocking the ball with his trailing leg.

United buzzed with energy and opportunity. It did not seem to be enough. But in stoppage time, that persistence paid off.

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Goalkeeper situation

Romo made his eighth consecutive start and Jon Kempin was the usual backup, but with the acquisition of David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake last week, the pecking order is about to change.

Ochoa, 21, is scheduled to travel to Charlotte on Wednesday and seems almost certain to start. In that case, Romo would drop to No. 2 on the depth chart and Kempin would no longer be in uniform.

Bill Hamid, the longtime starter who is in the final year of his contract, continues to rehabilitate a hand injury that required surgery June 30. The initial timetable for his return was two to three months.

Estrada left off roster again

Forward Michael Estrada was a healthy scratch for the second straight game, a sign United probably is planning to end his season-long loan from Mexican club Toluca soon. The Ecuadoran national team member has four goals and four assists in 16 league matches (11 starts) but hasn’t scored since May 21.

United has an option to purchase his contract after this season for $5 million. By returning him to Toluca, the club would clear senior roster space, including an international slot. ...

Forward Nigel Robertha, who has one goal and three assists in 14 matches (five starts), also was scratched. He is under contract through 2023. ...

Midfielders Russell Canouse (leg injury) and Ted Ku-DiPietro (non-covid illness recovery) were unavailable. Midfielder Victor Palsson, acquired from German club Schalke last week, is awaiting a work visa.

Upcoming schedule

Sunday’s game was the start of six matches in 21 days for United. On Wednesday, D.C. will visit expansion Charlotte FC (8-12-2), whose home game Saturday night against the Columbus Crew was suspended because of thunderstorms. (The resumption date has not been announced.)

United will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, then face its most challenging stretch of the season: at the New England Revolution (6-7-9) on Aug. 13, at Los Angeles FC (15-4-3) on Aug. 16 and home vs. the Philadelphia Union (12-2-9) on Aug. 20.

Honoring Oliver

Starting at the six-minute mark, a minute of applause was conducted in memory of Len Oliver, a National Soccer Hall of Famer and longtime figure in D.C.-area soccer who died July 24. He was 88. Family members in attendance wore jerseys with No. 6, Oliver’s number as a player.

