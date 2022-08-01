Curtis Samuel misses Commanders practice, Antonio Gibson returns

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Curtis Samuel missed at least part of practice for the third straight day Monday, Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged there is “some concern” about the receiver’s “overall football conditioning and shape” and said the team has a plan to get him back on the field. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This has nothing to do with last year’s groin injury,” Rivera added.

Last Thursday, the second day of camp, Samuel highlight-juked a corner, giving teammate Terry McLaurin flashbacks to college and hinting that his injury trouble may be behind him. But the next day, Samuel only participated in individual drills, and on Saturday and Monday, he sat out altogether. Rivera said Samuel has complained about his hamstrings and a sore, tight lower back.

On Sunday, the Commanders’ scheduled off day, Samuel met with head athletic trainer Al Bellamy and his staff.

“They’ve put a plan together … and they’re implementing it now,” Rivera said. “There’ll be ramp-ups, and they’ll slow back down. … There’ll be times when he’s interacting, getting some of the 11-on-11 work, and stuff like that. But it’s all part of the plan. The ultimate goal is really the regular season.”

Last year, Rivera spent weeks of camp and the regular season insisting that Samuel, out with a groin injury, was actually fine and following a plan. Rivera often said the team was limiting Samuel “out of an abundance of caution.” In late November, it came out that Samuel had undergone core muscle surgery the previous June.

In Ashburn, as it’s become habit for Samuel to watch practice rather than participate, there has been a foreboding sense of deja vu.

“We’ve got to be smart with it,” Rivera said. “We’re going to stick with the plan.”

Antonio Gibson returns

After ramping up for the first four days, Gibson participated in full team drills for the first time this season on Monday. This was the plan from the outset for the 24-year-old running back, who has dealt with multiple injuries, including hip and toe, in his first two seasons.

On the field, Gibson looked more fluid and explosive than he did last season, when he played at about 235 pounds. This offseason, he lost about 10 pounds of “bad weight” to become quicker and more explosive.

During one rep of 11-on-11, running backs coach Randy Jordan praised Gibson for picking up a blitz in pass protection.

“I feel great,” Gibson said. “Finally good to be back.”

Defense dominates again

For the second time in four practices, the defense dominated. In one four-play sequence, it snagged three interceptions — two from Carson Wentz and one from Taylor Heinicke.

On the first, cornerback Kendall Fuller — likely the best player in camp so far — undercut receiver Cam Sims on a short route. On the next play, Wentz overthrew 6-foot-5 tight end Cole Turner on an out-breaking route, and safety Kam Curl glided underneath it for an easy pick.

Two plays later, rookie safety Percy Butler jumped a route to cap the run.

“Ahhhh!” defensive backs coach Chris Harris screamed, looking at that moment as if he might ascend to heaven out of happiness. “They going to start calling this s--- ‘Commando Lockdown!’”

During a water break, Curl walked over to receivers coach Drew Terrell, who was standing with Jahan Dotson, McLaurin and Samuel.

“We told you to calm down before practice!” Curl said, grinning. Terrell approached to good-naturedly shadowbox him.

In red-zone drills, the offense had some success, but in the last round of 11-on-11, Wentz threw another easy interception, this time to safety Bobby McCain.

“[The offense] probably going to have to hear it all day,” Gibson said ruefully. “So tomorrow we going to come out here, and we going to get after them boys.”

Injury report

Right guard Trai Turner (quad), tight end John Bates, defensive back DeJuan Neal, defensive back Troy Apke and Samuel missed practice with injuries. Samuel wore a black sleeve on his right leg, Bates on his left.

Center Chase Roullier (fibula), who was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, took his first team snaps Monday in nine-on-nine drills but did not participate in 11-on-11.

During red-zone, Wentz threw a dart into the back of the end zone, and Cole Turner dove for it, accidentally going headfirst into the field goal stanchion. He got up immediately and unevenly, and a trainer put him through tests in the backfield. A few plays later, the tight end reentered and looked okay for the rest of practice.

Ryan Kerrigan returns

Kerrigan, who announced his retirement Friday, returned to practice Monday to advise the defensive ends. On Saturday, Kerrigan expressed interest in coaching, saying he loves football too much to give it up, and Rivera said the team put together a program for Kerrigan to help coach the defensive ends in an unofficial capacity for a couple weeks.

“See what the grind is all about, see if it works for you,” Rivera said. “I told him … it took me about a year and a half [into retirement] before I decided I really wanted to get into coaching. … He wanted to get a feel for it. We’re going to give him a couple of weeks, and then we’ll reassess.”

Padded practices begin Tuesday

On Tuesday, the sixth practice of camp, the Commanders will put on pads for the first time.

“The intensity is going to be high because it always is,” Rivera said. “We just have to be smart in terms of making sure that we’re careful to do things the right way. We don’t want to get anyone hurt.”

The practice will be one of the highlights of what figures to be a long week: Washington is set to practice Monday through Friday in Ashburn and at FedEx Field Saturday night.

