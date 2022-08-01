Jessica Pegula shows off her real self in Citi Open first-round win

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Warming up before her first match as the top seed and defending champion at the 2022 Citi Open on Monday, Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked American woman in professional tennis, looked the consummate pro — composed on the court and gregarious off it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It all showed during her 6-2, 6-2 first-round victory over D.C.'s own Hailey Baptiste. Though Baptiste, in her first match back since injuring her ankle at the French Open, pushed the world No. 7 hard in the beginning of each set, Pegula calmly demonstrated her smooth serve, powerful return and longevity, picking Baptiste apart as the games got longer and the sun got hotter.

“I put on a lot of pressure and elongated a lot of her service games, and I know from personal experience that it’s really tough to hold,” Pegula said after the match. “It can definitely take a toll, physically and mentally, and as it got a little hot out there, I was able to move a little better.”

Three years ago, there was a different Pegula vying to contend in D.C. In 2019, the last time the Citi Open held a WTA event, Pegula’s first and only WTA Tour singles win came at Rock Creek Park and helped define her burgeoning career.

That year looked to be a mixed bag for the Buffalo native. Her first entrance into the WTA top 100 led to a top 75 berth when she upset then-No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova at the Charleston Open, but those highs were soured by consecutive first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon — her first main-draw appearances at either Grand Slam.

And on the court, Pegula was dealing with an identity crisis. She recalled the criticisms she received back then, of appearing negative or “like she didn’t want to be there” during matches, so she tried to counteract that by artificially infusing fist pumps, wild maneuvers and other unnatural bursts of energy into her game.

By her own admission, she wasn’t playing how she wanted to.

“I would be too energetic or try to be too much, then I would be exhausted because I'd be wasting all this energy, doing all this stuff,” Pegula said. “And naturally, I'm not really like that.”

Pegula decided to take full control of her career. She hired a new coach, David Witt, who was fresh off a long stint coaching Venus Williams. She began planning her own training regimens and booking her own trainers. For a time, she was even her own agent, booking her own travel and registering herself into tournaments.

In the midst of that process, Pegula had a realization — whether she was returning a serve or booking a flight to France, she was still Jessica Pegula.

“That [process] let me not think about who I am on court,” Pegula explained, “because now I was like, ‘Oh, I'm responsible for my own career.’ And that's, I think, how I always wanted it to be.”

The 2019 Citi Open was her first week and first tournament with Witt as her new coach. During a routine practice leading up to the event, Witt said something that stuck with Pegula.

“There’s no reason you can’t win this tournament,” Witt told her.

With a fresh outlook on her career and a new coach in her corner, Witt was right — there was no reason Pegula couldn’t claim her first WTA title. And with a straight-sets defeat of Camila Giorgi in the final, that’s exactly what she did.

During her trophy ceremony, her miniature Australian shepherd Maddie dashed onto the court and embraced her, creating an enduring image of the turn Pegula’s career was taking.

“It kind of changed starting that week, trying to get better every day, but also being like, there’s no reason you can’t be at the top of the game,” she reflected. “And now here we are, a few years later, and I’m at my highest ranking — top 10 in the world.”

It’s the renewed Pegula that arrived in D.C. this past weekend as the defending Citi Open champion — making three Grand Slam quarterfinals in the last two years and reaching the apex of American tennis at the relatively-senior playing age of 28. And though Pegula said her dog wouldn’t be making the trip to the capital, the changes of the past three years were on full display Monday.

Criticisms about her supposed negativity and nonchalance have taken, in her experience, a complete 180.

“People come up to me, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so calm and you’re so confident and you have such a great attitude about you,’” she said. “And I just laugh because it was so the opposite for so long and it was so frustrating to hear.”

And it showed on the court. In the face of a hostile crowd rooting for a hometown hero, Pegula never looked flustered or overwhelmed against Baptiste, but kept her form tight and face measured. She only seemed to improve as the match wore on, using each long deuce and break point as a way to gain the advantage.

“It was tough [for Baptiste], coming back from injury” said Frances Tiafoe, a Hyattsville, Md., native and No. 27 in the ATP rankings, who was watching the match from the stands. “Pegula’s a great friend of mine, top 10 in the world, and is playing some of the best tennis of her life. It was always going to be a tough contest.”

Pegula issued only the lightest of fist pumps after each hard-won point, and only in victory did the world’s best American let a soft smile creep onto her face.

