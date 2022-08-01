MLB trade deadline tracker: Closer Josh Hader moves to the Padres

Padres trade for Brewers’ Josh Hader

In a surprising move, the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time all-star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday. The 28-year-old Hader has been one of baseball’s best closers over the past five years and leads the league with 29 saves, but he was shaky in July and is due to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The #Padres have acquired LHP Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. Details: https://t.co/E55DWXQY9m pic.twitter.com/twHwIMSKE0 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 1, 2022

In return, the Brewers will receive fellow left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and left-handed pitching prospect Robert Gasser. None of the Padres players involved in the trade are the top prospects who have been rumored as part of a potential deadline package for Soto. San Diego, which entered Monday 12 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and in sole possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot, may not be done dealing.

The 31-year-old Rogers had 28 saves for the Padres before he was removed from the closer’s role by manager Bob Melvin last week. Ruiz, 23, made his major league debut last month after stealing 60 bases across two minor league levels. The 30-year-old Lamet was dominant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting, but has been hampered by elbow injuries since.