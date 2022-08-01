Nationals trade Ehire Adrianza to Braves for outfielder Trey Harris

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Easing their way into the trade deadline, the Washington Nationals traded utility man Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves for 26-year-old outfielder Trey Harris on Monday. When the deal was announced by both clubs, there were about 30 hours left for the Nationals to stage a sell-off for the second consecutive year. That they found a landing spot for Adrianza — and that they netted a low-risk, low-cost player in the process — was an early win on the margins.

Adrianza, 32, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Nationals in March. Before that, he spent 2021 with the Braves, playing six different positions throughout their title season. With Washington, he spent most of the year recovering from a quad injury suffered toward the end of spring training. He appeared in 31 games and had a .179 batting average, .255 on-base percentage and .202 slugging percentage in 94 plate appearances. He was starting more recently, mostly for Maikel Franco at third, perhaps because the last-place Nationals wanted to showcase him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

To replace Adrianza on the 26- and 40-man rosters, the Nationals will recall infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Class-AAA Rochester Red Wings, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Vargas, 31, is a smooth defender, light hitter and bats from both sides of the plate. He has been with four major league teams and had a short stint with the Chicago Cubs in May. To clear room for Adrianza, the Braves designated Robinson Canó for assignment.

Aside from Juan Soto, and with Adrianza headed back to Atlanta, Washington still has Josh Bell, Nelson Cruz, Carl Edwards Jr., Steve Cishek and Kyle Finnegan to potentially move before 6 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. And since Adrianza was somewhat of a surprise trade chip, it’s worth remembering that it’s hard to fully know what contenders need ahead of the stretch run. In that sense, the swap felt similar to when the Nationals sent left-handed starter Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Lane Thomas in 2021.

Harris has not played above Class-AA, meaning he’s well behind where Thomas was upon arriving in Washington — and having not debuted yet, under team control for six seasons once his service clock starts ticking. Generally, though, a depth arm is more valuable than a light-hitting utility player. The analog is that, at the last chance to get players from other clubs, the Braves have a specific role in mind for Adrianza and likely see limited upside with Harris. That made them good trading partners with the Nationals, even with General Manager Mike Rizzo’s loose rule of not shopping players within the division.

For the past two seasons, Harris has been with the Class AA Mississippi Braves. And since 2019, the right-handed hitter has tried to rediscover that landed him the Hank Aaron Award, given annually to the best offensive player in Atlanta’s system. That year, Harris finished with a .323 batting average, .389 on-base percentage and .498 slugging percentage across three levels, swatting 14 homers and 26 doubles. But a full-time leap to AA has proven difficult, as Harris had a slash line of .238/.338/.323 in 220 plate appearances with Mississippi this season.

His average and slugging percentage are a tick lower than where they ended up last year. His on-base percentage is a few ticks higher. A 32nd-round pick out of Missouri in 2018, Harris has played all three outfield positions with a share of his appearances in right. MLB Pipeline ranked him as the Braves’ 29th-best prospect.

As recently noted by De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development, the organization is short on bats and overall talent in AA. A thin, top-heavy system is highlighted by pitchers in Class-AAA Rochester and a handful of bats at the lower level. And while the gap will be addressed when Brady House, Jeremy De La Rosa and T.J. White, among others, advance in the future, there’s no harm in taking a flier on a struggling hitter such as Harris in the meantime.

The costs were extremely minimal. The next step for the Nationals, then, is to see how many deals like this they can find.

