This is how you have to do it, the only way to get through the idea that Juan Soto is leaving and the Washington Nationals are somehow better for it. Close your eyes, and think of the 2025 season opener at Nationals Park. MacKenzie Gore is on the mound, proven but still full of the promise that once made him the third pick in the draft. C.J. Abrams is the shortstop, just 24 and still on the rise — which means Luis García has long since slid over to play second base.

Robert Hassell III and James Wood are precocious outfielders talented enough to start on a contender. Cade Cavalli is ready to take the mound the next day, with Josiah Gray behind him, all throwing to Keibert Ruiz — by now an experienced big league catcher. Plus, a 21-year-old right-hander named Jarlin Susana is pushing to join the rotation by midseason.

And Juan Soto has left the San Diego Padres, where he never won a World Series, to sign the largest free agent deal in the history of the game with, say, the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees. It doesn’t really matter the team. (Unless it’s the Mets or the Phillies or the Braves, I suppose.)

It takes some combination of faith and vision to let the mind believe events will play out that way. Tuesday’s deal that is poised to send Soto — the best young hitter in the sport, a player whose ability at the plate draws comparisons to the best who have ever worked at the craft — to the Padres can be lots of things at once: jarring, predictable, dumbfounding, logical.

But the way that it becomes a success is if the Nationals get back to contending — as they did from 2012-2019, that last season bringing the brightest trophy in the sport — with the players they received from the Padres on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer as something of a core. Development isn’t a straight line, and the above scenario almost certainly won’t play out perfectly. But that’s how this admittedly depressing scenario can provide some hope.

Is the team that the Nationals will field Tuesday night against the Mets better because Soto and first baseman Josh Bell were dealt to San Diego for that package — Gore and Abrams, who have major league experience, along with Hassell, Wood and Susana, who are all in the lower minor leagues? Absolutely not.

But are the Nationals, as a franchise, deeper in the minors and the majors — with more flexibility to pursue both trades and free agency — than they were Monday night? Yes, absolutely. An attempt at quantifying all that can be provided by the essential website FanGraphs. Before the trade, the Nationals had the 24th-ranked farm system in baseball. After it, if you include Gore as a prospect rather than a major leaguer, they rank fifth. That’s a franchise reset.

Still, I’m not going to declare a winner or a loser today. I’m just not. Victor Robles was once a young player the Nats themselves refused to part with when they were contending annually. In hindsight, was that a mistake? You know what? Let’s not do hindsight. Teams make the best decisions they can in real-time.

We know that Soto turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals. We know that he said repeatedly that the idea of going to free agency intrigues him. We know that people in the industry believed the return for his services would be highest at this trade deadline, because the receiving team would get three pennant races out of him. And we know the Nationals need a lot more than just a right fielder.

As I wrote leading up to Tuesday, I thought a deal would be hard to pull off, in part because it would be easy for General Manager Mike Rizzo to say that the team loves Juan Soto, that the Lerner family is in the process of selling the club, so why not let the new owners take a crack at it? The situation was fluid. I was wrong.

But there’s also some thinking that a new ownership group — and we don’t yet know who that might be or what philosophy they’ll impose — didn’t want its first move upon arrival to be failing to convince Soto to sign an extension, and then doing this dance over the winter and possibly up to this point next summer. That would have put a bit of a cloud over what’s supposed to be a fresh, invigorating start with a new direction.

On Soto: It stings. In a vacuum, and in totality, because he follows Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner out the door, and because it says here when it’s all said and done, he’ll be the best of the bunch. As Soto said Monday night — after what turned out to be the last of his 565 games as a National, when he hit the last of his 119 homers as a National — “I understand it’s a business.”

It is, and a harsh one. For fans, it’s still a game. Juan Soto wasn’t just a known commodity here. He was a World Series champion, a batting champ, an unreal hitter, a smiling kid becoming a man. Those prospects above, they’re currently nothing more than names and ages and stats and hope.

Get to know them. Then close your eyes. This team is going to lose 100 games this summer. It’s not going to lose 100 games in perpetuity. There’s a path back to contention, and it became more identifiable because the Nationals swallowed hard and traded the untradeable, Juan Jose Soto.

