Baseball’s trade deadline is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. As of this writing, Juan Soto is still a National — but that could change in a blink, and with a sonic boom that is felt throughout the sport.

With so many moves already done — Luis Castillo from Cincinnati to Seattle, Frankie Montas from Oakland to the Yankees, Trey Mancini from Baltimore to Houston, etc. — and so many more to come, we’ll try to do a trade deadline Q&A with help from Chelsea Janes, our national baseball writer.