The Nationals’ post-Soto era opens with a surprisingly uplifting win

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before just about every other Washington Nationals home game this season, Juan Soto dashed out to right field. He jumped over the first base line and said a quick prayer. Then he pointed to the fans above the out-of-town scoreboard to cheers before turning to the first base line and doing the same.

None of that happened at Nationals Park on Tuesday, the first day of the post-Soto era.

When the Nationals took the field for their 5-1 win over the New York Mets, Josh Palacios — called up earlier in the day — slowly jogged to right field. He started to toss a warmup throw to the bullpen catcher, but before he could, he had to make sure he shouldn’t throw to the center fielder instead.

Palacios, donning No. 68, looked out of place. Right field used to be reserved for No. 22.

But Soto and Josh Bell were traded to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster deal Tuesday, so the Nationals proceeded with business as usual. Washington hit three home runs; back-to-back blasts by Luis García and Yadiel Hernandez in the sixth inning put the Nationals ahead 4-1. Joey Meneses, making his major league debut, added a solo shot in the seventh.

Advertisement

Soto played his final game as a National on Monday. A day later, he was the prized commodity in a trade that saw the Nationals acquire five high-upside players and a veteran bat in Luke Voit. Three years ago, Soto’s Nationals won the World Series. Three trade deadlines later, their roster is now almost unrecognizable.

Washington sat at 35-69 at the trade deadline, 31 games back of the first-place Mets, who Tuesday added to what they hope is a championship roster. The Nationals made different kinds of moves — they called up players from Class AAA Rochester to fill the gaps.

“You build relationships with those guys and they move on,” Manager Dave Martinez said before the game. “I got to get ready to build more relationships with the new guys. So that, in itself, is a challenge. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

The Nationals added Meneses and Palacios from Rochester. Shortstop C.J. Abrams, one of the key pieces of the Soto trade, was optioned there. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Nationals transferred pitcher Evan Lee to the 60-day injured list and designated pitcher Josh Rogers for assignment.

Maybe Meneses and Palacios will boost the Nationals’ fortunes. Maybe they won’t. But Tuesday night, Meneses replaced Bell at first base and batted sixth in his major league debut. Palacios started in right and hit seventh in his 14th career game.

Their first matchup of the season? Jacob deGrom, who was making his first start of the season for the Mets. Who was facing him? Cory Abbott, making his second major league start.

Abbott threw the first pitch as “Let’s go Mets!” chants filled the stadium. When deGrom took the mound, he received cheers so loud that the Nationals seemed like the visitors. Meneses stepped to the plate in the second inning and fans in the 300 level chanted “Let’s go new guy!” He struck out in his first at-bat. So did Palacios, who went 0 for 3.

Advertisement

DeGrom faced the minimum in the first three innings, allowing a second-inning single to Keibert Ruiz before he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when García doubled to bring home Victor Robles. Abbott went step for step with deGrom; each lasted five innings, but Abbott didn’t allow a run.

Victor Arano replaced Abbott and immediately allowed a solo homer to Francisco Lindor that leveled the score before the Nationals responded against the New York bullpen. By Meneses’s last at-bat, fans in the upper levels were chanting “Joey! Joey!”

The Nationals finished with eight hits, but a lineup without Bell and Soto felt abnormal. The hype video played before first pitch didn’t include Bell’s and Soto’s home run swings, which were highlighted in the past.

The back of the clubhouse had some of Soto’s uniforms and cleats stuffed in a box. Soto’s jersey was gone, but Bell’s still hung at his locker. When the clubhouse opened before the game, Robles jokingly yelled, “They’re already gone, guys!” to reporters looking for the former Nationals.

Advertisement

But despite the seismic change Tuesday afternoon brought, Tuesday night’s matchup was just another game in early August. Despite his pregame emotion, Martinez wanted his team to begin its new era strong.

“We got to go out there and compete and play hard,” he said. “That’s going to be the message to our team. … These things happen. There’s a bunch of guys in the clubhouse that understand that this is part of it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article