A look at the players the Nationals are getting in the Juan Soto trade

After Soto declined a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals, Washington’s front office began fielding offers from a handful of teams. Soto, considered one of the greatest hitters in the game, demanded a large trade haul that few teams could match. Aside from the Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals were reportedly in the mix.
“We had to get the right deal or we weren’t going to do the deal,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said. “We set the bar very, very high and one team exceeded it. And that’s the deal we made.”
The return for Soto mostly includes a combination of highly-touted prospects and young, unproven major leaguers from the Padres. Washington acquired two of the Padres’ top three prospects in Hassell and Wood. Abrams and Gore are both young prospects who have already made their big league debut for San Diego.
Here’s what to know about the players heading to the Nationals.
C.J. Abrams, shortstop
Abrams, 21, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft and quickly ascended to the majors, making the Padres’ Opening Day roster this year and debuting in the majors on April 8. Abrams, a left-handed bat, was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in baseball entering this season, according to both MLB.com and Baseball America.
Abrams was optioned to El Paso, the Padres’ Class AAA affiliate, in mid-May, but was recalled on June 20 and has made 19 starts since returning to the majors. He has a .232 batting average, .285 on-base percentage and .320 slugging percentage in 46 games this season.
Rizzo called Abrams “a five-tool type of talent,” who can hit as the top of the lineup and play shortstop down the line.
MacKenzie Gore, left-handed pitcher
The southpaw was the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, who like Abrams, made his MLB debut this season. Gore was ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in baseball in 2020, according to MLB.com.
After making one start in Class AAA this year, Gore was called up and started off strong as a starter with a 4-1 record and a 1.50 ERA in his first nine games (eight starts) with the Padres. But in his next five starts, Gore allowed 23 runs.
San Diego moved him to the bullpen to help manage his workload; he made two appearances in relief before being pulled from his last outing on July 25. The next day, Gore was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm. Rizzo said the injury did make the trade more complicated, but the doctors they spoke with gave him the heads up to go through with the trade. Still, Rizzo said the Nationals plan to take his return to the mound slowly.
Robert Hassell III, outfielder
Hassell was the top prospect in the Padres system after being taken with the No. 8 overall pick in 2020 and is the No. 21 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. The 20-year old outfielder hasn’t played above High-A, but has thrived against lower levels with a .301 batting average and 21 home runs in his minor league career.
“Hassell is, again, is a five-tool talent that we believe stays in center field,” Rizzo said. “A guy that could hit with power, play defense, run and steal bases. His ceiling is high.”
James Wood, outfielder
Wood is the No. 3 player in the Padres system, another young outfielder drafted out of high school like Hassell. Wood, 19, was taken in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. According to Rizzo, Wood is a balanced player who, at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, flashes a power bat — he has a 1.054 OPS in A-ball this year. Rizzo also called Wood an above average runner.
Wood, from Rockville, Md., played baseball and basketball at St. John’s in D.C. before heading to IMG Academy to finish his high school career.
Jarlin Susana, right-handed pitcher
Susana, an 18-year old hurler from the Dominican Republic, signed with the Padres for $1,700,000 in January 2022. According to MLB.com, he was the Padres’ No. 14 prospect but hasn’t played above rookie ball. In eight games (seven starts) this year, Susana has a 2.45 ERA.
“The youngest and least known of the group is possibly the highest upside of the group,” Rizzo said. “That was the piece that we really wanted and really coveted and really wanted after what we call the Elite Four.”
Susana has a big frame at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He throws four pitches — a fastball, slider, curveball and a change-up. His fastball consistently touches the mid to upper 90s, with his pitch topping out at 102 mph.
Luke Voit, first baseman and designated hitter
Voit has played six years in the majors, spending most of his career with the New York Yankees. In the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic, he led the league with 22 home runs.
Rizzo said before Tuesday’s game that the Nationals identified three major league vets to add to their roster. When Eric Hosmer refused to waive his no-trade clause, Voit was the next player that the team identified.
Chelsea Janes contributed to this report.