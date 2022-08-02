A look at the players the Nationals are getting in the Juan Soto trade

The southpaw was the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, who like Abrams, made his MLB debut this season. Gore was ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in baseball in 2020, according to MLB.com.

After making one start in Class AAA this year, Gore was called up and started off strong as a starter with a 4-1 record and a 1.50 ERA in his first nine games (eight starts) with the Padres. But in his next five starts, Gore allowed 23 runs.

San Diego moved him to the bullpen to help manage his workload; he made two appearances in relief before being pulled from his last outing on July 25. The next day, Gore was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation in his throwing arm. Rizzo said the injury did make the trade more complicated, but the doctors they spoke with gave him the heads up to go through with the trade. Still, Rizzo said the Nationals plan to take his return to the mound slowly.