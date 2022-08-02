Taylor Fritz wants to be more than the best American men’s tennis player

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Taylor Fritz is coming to the Citi Open during the most eventful year of his burgeoning career. The Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., native defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the Indian Wells final in March to claim his first Masters 1000 title. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and quarterfinals of Wimbledon, falling to Nadal in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

A win and a close Grand Slam loss to arguably the greatest tennis player ever are ostensibly huge results for a 24-year-old American with just two ATP titles under his belt. With Andy Roddick being the last American man to win a Grand Slam in 2003, it’s become a bit of a cliche question on the tour: Do you think having great young Americans on the tour will help grow tennis in the United States?

But when Fritz, the highest-ranked of those young Americans at No. 13 in the world, encountered a version of that question during his first practice day at Rock Creek Park, he veered away from the standard answer: He just wants to win.

“I mean, maybe,” said Fritz, who opens play Wednesday against Alexei Popyrin. “But it’s a big deal to me more for the personal goal, for sure. I’ve wanted to be a top 10 player my whole entire life, you know? So I think it’s definitely more personal goals.”

Fritz isn’t unaware of the increased attention his success brings to U.S. tennis. In his own words, American sports fans are used to being “the best at everything,” so his quests to break into the top 10 and win a Grand Slam will, by extension, help draw Americans into the sport, just as the Williams sisters and other great Americans have done on the women’s side for years. His quarterfinal loss to Nadal at Wimbledon was a prime example.

“So many people that aren’t tennis fans watched that, and they watched an American that they’d probably never heard of play Nadal, who they’ve heard of,” he said. “That’s the kind of match that’s going to gain a lot of fans in the U.S.”

But no matter how much that match affected the greater landscape of American tennis, it didn’t change the fact that Fritz was crushed after he lost. Walking off the court at the All England Club, his eyes weren’t twinkling with American patriotism, nor were they checking Twitter to see how much engagement live updates of the contest had received.

He had just lost a winnable match against an all-time great and missed a chance at his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

“If I stop now, I’d be pretty upset with my career,” he said. “I have a lot of improvements left to make, and I feel like I’m going to become still so much better as a player.”

It’s part of the reason Fritz wanted to play in the Citi Open despite nursing a lingering injury — a stress fracture in his left foot sustained during the French Open that also affected him during his Wimbledon run. He knows that the more winning tennis he plays, the higher his ranking will climb.

Fritz, like his American compatriots who are also among the top 50, knows that winning pulls eyeballs to the sport. But viewership and attention isn’t their motive — greatness is. Those young Americans — Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe and more — are friends with one another, but when playing against each other, are fiercely competitive.

Their mission isn’t to be the best American, it’s to be the best. To Fritz, “highest-ranked American” seems to be a participation trophy. It’s nice, and it was certainly hard-won, but breaking into the top 10 and winning a Grand Slam are bigger prizes, and you can’t just beat Americans on those paths — you have to beat everyone.

“I don’t feed off of how many [Americans] we have in the top 50, it’s an individual international sport,” Opelka said. “I mean, it’s nice having them around just to hang out with … [but] they don’t push me more than [Daniil Medvedev] or [Stefanos Tsitsipas] or one of those guys. It’s the same.”

While Fritz isn’t aiming to be the savior of U.S. tennis, he is making himself more accessible. He streams himself playing video games like “Apex Legends” and “Fall Guys” on Twitch to engage with his fan base. He tweeted at “SportsCenter” in 2019, calling them out on their lack of tennis expertise in a bid to give Americans better knowledge of the sport.

I’d say the mass majority of American sports fans watch @sportscenter for there sports knowledge/info so I just wish tennis was represented a little better and shown a bit more love.... would really help to grow the sport 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/kxXkkFoXdt — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) September 4, 2019

He also agreed to be featured in a new Netflix series that follows a year in the life of the ATP’s and WTA’s highest-profile players, similar to the smash hit “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” which helped grow the motorsport’s fan base in the United States and endear drivers to a viewing audience.

“These cameras are on me all the time, I may come off even as cocky, but it’s in a very joking kind of way,” Fritz said of the experience. “And I’ve really held nothing back in front of the camera. I’m trying to just be myself as much as possible.”

But to Fritz, TV cameras, tweets and Twitch streams all take a back seat when it’s time to be a tennis player. All the American engagement in the world won’t push him into the top 10 or give him a Grand Slam title. Only his own hard work and drive can do that.

Fritz’s career up to now isn’t enough for him. He wants to be the best, and if American tennis comes along with him, so be it.

“As a kid, I would have thought it was crazy, so it’s really cool when you kind of take a step back and think about it,” Fritz mused. “But I still have so much more that I need to do.”

