For the top players in tennis, doubles is a chance for practice and fun

Nick Kyrgios said it himself after his first-round win at the Citi Open on Tuesday — despite his No. 63 ATP ranking, he’s playing singles tennis at a level that would give any top-10 player a run for his money. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And he’s right. Had a few tiebreaker points gone the other way at this year’s Wimbledon final, he might’ve had a chance to take the incomparable Novak Djokovic the distance and eke out a Grand Slam title. So when the polarizing Australian pulled out of the singles draw at last week’s Atlanta Open citing concerns with his knee — understandable for a star gearing up for the U.S. Open later this month — why did he elect to remain in the doubles draw, playing alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis and eventually winning the tournament’s doubles title?

Simple — why just practice when he could play competitive, lower-stakes tennis?

“I think playing doubles is always, especially playing with a good friend, it’s always enjoyable,” Kyrgios said. “But for me, I’d rather play doubles and have that kind of competitive juices flowing rather than going out there and practicing.”

Plus, Kokkinakis had just lost a first-round match in straight sets, and Kyrgios wanted to give his friend and longtime doubles partner a pick-me-up. The duo also won the doubles title together at the Australian Open in January, and are 14-2 in doubles matches this year.

“He had a pretty bad loss last week. I think he would be the first to say that,” Kyrgios said. “To be able to bounce back and win a doubles title is never easy. Hopefully that’s helped him gain a little bit more confidence, as well.”

The Australians have conquered Atlanta 🔥



Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis win second title of this season 😍



Who wants to see them win another one at US Open? 👏#NickKyrgios #ThanasiKokkinakis #Atlanta #tennis pic.twitter.com/QtJ2N4bbJ6 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) August 1, 2022

The 27-year-old isn’t the only big star routinely playing doubles tennis. Kyrgios, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Alex de Minaur, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens are other top players who are in the doubles draw of the Citi Open this week. With each of those stars also in the singles bracket, why play the less-glamorous and less-lucrative doubles matches?

Because tennis players love playing tennis. Doubles is a chance to play the sport with less pressure, either teaming up with a friend or getting a chance to work on their game.

“I think it’s good to get extra matches in. Personally I just love playing,” said the world No. 7 Pegula. The Buffalo native played doubles with American star Coco Gauff at the French Open, where they lost in the final in three sets. Her coach, David Witt, said the last-second decision to play doubles at Rock Creek Park was her own, but that extra time on the court could only help her grow.

Witt, who became Pegula’s coach in 2019 after a long stint coaching Venus Williams, also noted how Pegula uses doubles to work on her positioning and returns, as well as making improvements to her serve.

“It’s a process and changing little things here and there,” Witt said of improving her game. “And that’s the time to work on it, because then [Pegula] comes out of the doubles match like, ‘Hey, I did that well,’ or, you know, ‘Let’s go hit some more.’”

Congrats to the #RolandGarros women's doubles finalists, Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lLlSqi9vEY — USTA (@usta) June 5, 2022

Kyrgios, who hadn’t played a singles match since his loss to Djokovic, echoed those sentiments, saying doubles gave him a chance to get back into match-ready condition, specifically his return game.

“It definitely helped me today,” he said after his singles win over Marcos Giron. “Came a bit slow, but then I started to have my eye in on return. My serve has always been great, but especially last couple of months it’s been on another level.”

One star not playing doubles in D.C. is Ajla Tomljanovic, who is ranked No. 69 in the WTA but achieved a career-high ranking of 38 earlier this year. The Croatian elected not to play doubles and increase her workload since this a WTA 250 event, with less ranking points and prize money available.

Tomljanovic did play doubles in the French Open and Wimbledon, though, and was scheduled to play at the Australian Open before the match was canceled. She said that doubles gives her extra reps and a chance to practice her volleys.

“I’m one of those where I like playing [doubles] with friends and people I get along with,” she said. “It’s just good vibes. There is a bit less pressure in doubles, it’s a little more fun. I think you’ll see me smile way more in doubles than I do in singles.”

Fun, competitive tennis with friends and a chance for practice and a payday? Sign them up.

“I feel like it’s obviously more stimulating for me to go out there and compete and obviously still play for money,” Kyrgios said. “To pick up another title with Thanasi, it’s huge.”

